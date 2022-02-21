NAFDAC has warned Nigerians to apply caution in their consumption of hides and skins known as ponmo

According to the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), about 120 tons of chemical-laden animal hides and skins fondly called ponmo have been imported into Nigeria.

The director-general of NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, who made the disclosure recently stated that samples of the harmful product have been taken to the agency's laboratories for testing.

NAFDAC's boss added that the products have been traced to six locations in Lagos state, Daily Trust reports.

Prof. Adeyeye said the products were smuggled into Nigeria by evil-minded merchants (Photo: @NafdacAgency)

Source: Twitter

In a message warning Nigerians to beware of the meat at the moment, Adeyeye revealed that the street value of the product currently intercepted is estimated to be around N25.330 million, The Cable added.

In her message, the professor said:

“The general public is hereby encouraged to be very vigilant and exercise discretion when purchasing animal hides ponmo and indeed other food items.

“NAFDAC is fully alive to her responsibilities of assuring the safety, wholesomeness, and quality of processed foods offered for sale to the public.

She added that the animal skins were smuggled into the country and sold to merchants who reprocess them with dangerous chemicals and afterward distribute to consumers.

Truckload of substandard ponmo arrives Nigeria as Rivers government makes discovery

Meanwhile, Nigerians were at the mercy of criminal-minded entrepreneurs who were bent on making money at all costs.

This was the case of some arrested people who were caught with a truckload of suspected substandard animal hide, popularly called ponmo.

The Rivers state government intercepted the substandard ponmo in Onne, Eleme local government area of the state.

