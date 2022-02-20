Earlier, suspected bandits launched a fresh attack in Rabah Local Government Area of Sokoto State

Following this development, a serving councillor of Yar Tsakuwa in the area including nine persons were kidnapped

In a new move, the bandits have reached out to the families of the abductees, seeking a huge sum of N60 million as a ransom

Kidnapping seems to be the new business in Nigeria as some parts of the country have become hotbeds for bandits in carrying out their activities.

Recently, bandits kidnapped nine persons, including a serving councillor of Yar Tsakuwa in Rabah local government area of Sokoto state.

In a fresh move, the bandits who carried out the operation, are demanding a ransom of N60 million, Daily Trust reports.

A resident, Nazifi Abdullahi, disclosed that the bandits called the families of the abductees and asked them to raise the money.

Abdullahi said:

“And when they (relatives of the abductees) asked for discount, they switched off the phone. We don’t know how they can raise such amount because I know one of the abductees who finds it difficult to provide for his family.”

“In fact, he and his family have been living in a borrowed house since their house collapsed some months back."

How it happened

The newspaper reports that the bandits invaded the village around 12 midnight on Saturday and operated till 3am.

They ransacked houses and shops, robbing locals of their belongings, including motorcycles, food stuff and assorted drugs.

The miscreants, who had initially abducted 20 persons, released some before marching others to their camps.

Governor Matawalle speaks on fresh abduction

In another development, Bello Matawalle, the governor of Zamfara state, has promised to secure the release of the victims of the latest abduction by bandits in the state.

The governor made this known in a statement released by his spokesman, Yusuf Gusau, on Monday, August 16.

Governor Matawalle said he will do everything humanly possible to rescue the victims unhurt. He said the state government has continued to strengthen efforts to provide security to all schools across the state since the abduction of the schoolgirls in Jangebe.

