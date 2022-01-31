The Progressive Project has expressed gladness over an increasing stream of individuals and groups endorsing VP Osinbajo

Many of such groups and individuals have continued to support the Osinbajo 2023 presidential project across the country

In the last few weeks, many prominent Nigerians have been calling on the vice president to join the 2023 presidential race

FCT, Abuja - An increasing stream of patriotic individuals and groups have continued to support the campaign for Professor Yemi Osinbajo ‘s 2023 candidature, The Progressive Project (TPP) has declared.

According to Alhaji Usman Aliyu Usman, the Director of Operations at TPP which is the umbrella organization that coordinates all Osinbajo support groups, TPP and its affiliates are currently in an upbeat mood.

VP Osinbajo's supporters growing in lead and bounds across the country. Photo credit: Aso Rock Villa

Source: Facebook

Usman pointed out that veteran journalist, Mr. Babafemi Ojudu's unequivocal declaration of support for Professor Osinbajo has gingered others in the southwest and other places to assertively move closer towards pro-Osinbajo groups.

He asserted that Ojudu who co-founded one of Nigeria‘s leading news magazine in February 1993 is not only a senator but a ‘war general’ with both scars and laurels to show for being a genuine progressive.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

His words:

“Indeed, we are proud to have Senator Ojudu and an increasing number of principled patriots defying various odds and speaking up in support of our quest to consolidate on achievements of the Buhari administration and build a better future for Nigerian citizens through the instrumentality of a people-focused leader like Professor Yemi Osinbajo.

“TPP members, like millions of citizens across the country and the diaspora, are in an upbeat mood; our optimism about the 2023 candidature of Prof Osinbajo is increasing in leaps and bounds because of this.

“Without doubt, all supporters of the vice president increasingly have cause to be optimistic about possibilities of effecting a major change in 2023.

“The electric dynamism of pro-Osinbajo groups like The New tribe, Osinbajo GrassRoot Organisation, and the National Coalition of Youths and Students for Osinbajo is spreading gently and effectively across the federation.

“Evaluation reports being received from our Progressive Consolidation Group, Women’s Coalition for Osinbajo and several other support groups indicate that the candidature of Vice President Osinbajo continue to generate sich enthusiasm that reflect coming victory at the All Progressives Congress National convention as well as the 2023 general elections.”

According to the TPP official, other key pro-Osinbajo support groups with increasing membership include the Organized Private Sector for Osinbajo, Businessmen for Osinbajo, and Media for Osinbajo.

2023: Anything you want to do, you have us, Edo deputy governor tells Osinbajo

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Edo state deputy governor, Comrade Philip Shuaibu described Osinbajo as the best candidate for the 2023 presidency.

Regardless of his political affiliation, the Edo deputy governor said the entire state, governed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will support Osinbajo if he declares his intention to be president in 2023, saying:

“Your Excellency, just know that you have Edo, you have us, anything that you want to do, you have us and you have God. And by the Grace of God, we will have our own as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria come 2023.”

2023: Group gives Osinbajo 30 days ultimatum to declare for presidency

Meanwhile, the National Coalition Group has given Osinbajo 30 days ultimatum to declare interest to run for the office of the president ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The group in a letter addressed to the vice president on Thursday, January 27 and seen by Legit.ng, said Osinbajo has the right of first refusal in the quest by the All Progressives Congress to remain in office beyond 2023.

Signed by the duo of Fagbemi Opeyemi and Eli Eberechukwu Dibla, national chairman and national secretary respectively of NCG, the group warned against the danger of heading to the 2023 presidential election with an experimental candidate.

Source: Legit.ng