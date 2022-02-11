Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC)'s national leader, will have to slug it out at the ruling party's primary before he can emerge as the flagbearer for the 2023 presidential election.

Famous, influential, and powerful as the Jagaban may be across Nigeria, things may not go smoothly for him as he advances his ambition to inherit President Muhammadu Buhari's seat.

This is because other bigwigs in the APC are equally interested in the presidency and some of them have made this public knowledge.

This piece x-rays the political stamina of other contenders who will lock horns with Tinubu at party level to grab the ticket.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo

Most Nigerians are certain about the competence of VP Osinbajo to deliver in the business of leadership beginning from when he served as the attorney-general and commissioner of justice between 1999 and 2007 in the Tinubu-led administration in Lagos.

Moreover, Osinbajo proved his mettle as a people-oriented administrator when he took over the presidency in 2017 in the absence of President Buhari who was in the United Kingdom (UK) for medical checkups.

Thus, coming back as a presidential aspirant, the name Osinbajo should strike a chord of worry for Tinubu's campaign team.

Senator Uzor Orji Kalu

The current Senate chief whip has boasted more than once that he will match the former Lagos governor grit for grit and campaign for campaign in the presidential race.

At another time, the former Abia governor stated categorically that he will give Tinubu a run for his money.

This may sound like empty boasts, but when one considers the almost deafening call for the presidency to be zoned to the southeast, Kalu stands tall among politicians who are being considered from the region.

Senator Rochas Okorocha

When the former governor of Imo, Rochas Okorocha, made known his ambition to become president in 2023 during his world press briefing on Monday, January 31, he presented impressive credentials in leadership.

Needless to say, Okorocha has touched the lives of Nigerians from all regions and geopolitical zones through his Rochas Okorocha Foundation.

The southeast senator is no workover in terms of business as he has the financial strength to match his opponents, including Tinubu, in his bid for the presidency, having built a business empire for himself over the years.

He is riding on the wings of interesting promises which he has fulfilled if history is to be fair in accessing his performance in governance.

The fact that the afore-named politicians are on the same political platform as Tinubu will make things difficult for him since he will have to face them as hurdles in his journey to the seat of power.

