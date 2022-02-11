Govenor Ben Ayade has spoken on the rumoured presidential bid of Nigeria's vice president, Yemi Osinbajo

The Cross Rivers state governor said he won't advise Osinbajo against running but told the VP to support whatever decision the APC takes regarding the presidential ticket

Ayade also said that Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has the right to declare interest, adding that he will support him if the APC gives him the ticket

Calabar, Cross River state - Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River state has advised Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to support whatever decision the APC takes regarding the forthcoming 2023 presidential election.

The governor gave the advice in an interview published by BBC Pidgin on Friday, February 11.

Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River state says he won't advise VP Osinbajo against running for president.

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathers that Governor Ayade was reacting to a question on the speculations of Yemi Osinbajo presidency.

He said the vice president has a good heart and is a humble and cool-headed person. Ayade advised him to support the party anytime it decides on the presidential ticket.

The Cross River state governor also said he won't advise Osinbajo against running for president.

He noted that the vice president has worked for eight years with President Buhari who "to a large extent" will decide the APC's presidential ticket.

Ayade said he will the support the vice president if President Buhari presents him as his preferred successor.

Despite the mounting pressure on Osinbajo, the vice president has not declared interest in running for president in 2023.

2023 presidency: Why it's right for Tinubu to declare interest - Ayade

Meanwhile, Governor Ayade also said Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has the right to come out and declare his intention to run for president because of his contributions to the ruling APC.

The Cross River state governor noted that Tinubu struggled, worked hard and supported President Buhari.

He added that it is expected that the national leader of the APC would show interest since it is believed that it is the turn of the south.

Tinubu appoints 31-year-old APC member media coordinator

In another report, Tinubu has appointed 31-year-old Borno youth, Comrade Muhammad Mahmud, as his national media coordinator ahead of the 2023 elections.

Speaking with newsmen in Maiduguri, Borno state capital, Mahmud called for support from all to ensure Tinubu's presidential ambition is collectively actualized in order to consolidate President Muhammadu Buhari’s "unprecedented transformation and development".

Mahmud, described as a very strong media practitioner, disclosed that his appointment did not come to him as a surprise, noting that Tinubu’s style of a leadership is devoid of tribal or ethnic background.

Source: Legit.ng