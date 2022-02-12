Hassan Danbaba, the grandson of Sir Ahmadu Bello Sardauna of Sokoto, has died in Kaduna at the age of 51

Danbaba who is the Head of Sokoto Kingmakers slumped and died on Saturday afternoon in according to reports

He died barely a year after he lost his mother, A’ishatu, the eldest daughter of the late Premier of Northern Nigeria, Sir Ahmadu Bello, Sardaunan Sokoto

Magajin Garin Sokoto, Alh. Hassan Danbaba, the Head of Sokoto Kingmakers, is reportedly dead.

Danbaba who was the grandson of the late Premier of Northern Nigeria slumped in his hotel in Kaduna around 11.30 am. He died on his way to a hospital, The Nation reports.

The Head of Sokoto Kingmakers, Magajin Garin Sokoto, Alh. Hassan Danbaba, is dead. Photo: Daily Nigerian

Source: UGC

A source said:

“Magajin came to Kaduna on Thursday to condole with a former Minister of Defence, Gen. Aliyu Gusau on the death of his brother.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“As usual of him, he lodged in his hotel, Stonehedge in Kaduna metropolis.

“Both Gusau and Magajin had prepared to make a joint return trip from Kaduna to Abuja on Saturday. After having his bath at 11 am, he dressed up to go and join Gen. Gusau in his house.

“While about to leave, he slumped. His aides rallied around him and rushed him to a hospital. But on the way, he gave up the ghost.”

Magajin Garin Sokoto was part of the eminent Nigerians who converged on Lagos last weekend to find solutions to the challenges confronting the country ahead of the 2023 elections.

A cosmopolitan Nigerian, the late Magajin Garin Sokoto was a Director of THISDAY newspapers until he died.

Burn my body when I die, it is the most hygienic way: Musician Femi Kuti shares his desires for the afterlife

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that cremation is not a common practice for dead bodies in this part of the world but musician Femi Kuti has said he has no problem with it.

According to reports by Goldmyne TV, the multiple award-winning musician made the disclosure during a performance at the New Afrika Shrine in Lagos.

Kuti explained that he wants his body to be burned to ashes when he is no longer of this world as it is the most hygienic way.

The 59-year-old singer said that a lot of people continue to bury their loved ones at the popular Ikoyi cemetery. According to him, Lagos has been in existence for about 60 years and people die almost every day.

Femi submitted that the cemetery is not exactly an expansive mass of land that should be able to contain so many bodies.

Emir of Jama’are dies after over 50 years of reign, leaves behind 2 wives, 35 children

The Emir of Jama’are Alhaji Ahmad Muhammadu Wabi III is dead. He was said to have passed on in the early hours of Sunday, February 6.

The deceased left behind two wives and 35 children, Vanguard reports.

Disclosing the death of the Emir, Gadodamasun Jama’are, Alhaji Salleh Malla said the late ruler will be sorely missed.

Source: Legit.ng