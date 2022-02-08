The national leader of the ruling APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has continued to receive criticism in the polity after declaring his interest to run in 2023

Recently, a former sports minister called out the older politicians in the country vying for the post of president in the coming elections, to look elsewhere

Meanwhile, Dalong wants the politicians to give the youths the opportunity to take over the nations most exalted seat

Abuja- A former Minister of Sports, Solomon Dalong said politicians beyond the age of 65 should consider being in the Senate and perish the idea of contesting for the presidency in 2023.

According to Sahara Reporters, Dalong said Nigeria now needs a vibrant and energetic person as president rather than elderly people.

He made this disclosure when he accompanied the founder of Abuja-based King Adebayo Film and Theatre Arts Network Television, Prince Adewole Adebayo, who officially declared his intention to run for the 2023 presidency in Abuja.

The battle for who succeeds President Muhammadu Buhari in the forthcoming general elections gets tougher by the day. Photo credit: Buhari Sallau

Source: Facebook

Dalong said:

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“I believe that anyone who is 65 years and above should redirect their energies in becoming senators instead of running for the presidency."

2023: Alafin of Oyo, Ribadu, others endorse Bola Tinubu’s presidential ambition

Legit.ng previously reported that the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III has endorsed the presidential aspiration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The monarch made his stance known in a video shared on Twitter by one of the support groups of the former Lagos state governor, Progressives For BAT.

In the video, the monarch said:

“When people believe it could not be done, he did it. Look at Lagos, the programmes he formulated, followed by successive governments, Lagos today is one of the best city in Africa, if not in the world. This is coming from a brain of a single person.”

2023: Nigerians deserve a leader like Osinbajo, says APC group

Meanwhile, a group, Progressives Opinion Leaders Group (POLG) had urged Osinbajo to contest the 2023 presidential election, saying he was a patriotic and detribalised Nigerian who will commit himself to work for the nation’s growth and development.

Speaking during a courtesy visit to a national newspaper headquarters in Abuja on Thursday, January 6, the national coordinator of the group, Shettima Abba Gana, said Nigeria must move forward.

Gana said Nigerians deserved a leader that could consolidate on the gains of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

Source: Legit.ng