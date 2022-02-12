Armed men stormed the residence of Sunday Adeyemo popularly known as Sunday Igboho and attacked his aides

The associates and his aides were left injured as one was killed during the attack in his Soka residence in Ibadan

Meanwhile, the hoodlums attacked the same house of the agitator that the Department of State Services attacked on July 1, 2021

One person was feared killed and many confirmed injured on Saturday when armed thugs attacked the Soka residence of Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Adeyemo, in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Igboho’s lead lawyer, Yomi Aliyyu (SAN), confirmed the attack in a telephone chat with The Punch on Saturday, February 12.

The newspaper also obtained footage of the injured aides of the Yoruba Nation campaigner.

Sunday Igboho is still being detained at Benin Republic prison. Photo credit: Olajuwon Oladapo Adesola

According to Aliyyu, the armed thugs stormed Igboho’s residence and macheted the associates of the Yoruba Nation campaigner, leaving one of his aides dead.

He said the hoodlums attacked the same house of the agitator that the Department of State Services attacked on July 1, 2021.

The secret police had stormed Igboho’s Ibadan residence in a Gestapo style around 2am on July 1, 2021. The secret police killed two of the agitator’s associates and arrested 12 others who were released months later.

Declared wanted by the secret police for allegedly stockpiling arms to destabilise Nigeria, an allegation he denied, Igboho escaped to the neighbouring francophone country in July 2021.

However, luck ran out on him and he was arrested by Interpol at a Benin airport when he tried to board a Germany-bound flight.

He had since been remanded in a prison in Benin Republic for over six months where he is said to be facing trial for immigration-related offences, amongst others.

Buhari's govt gives condition to bring back Sunday Igboho from Benin Republic

Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) Abubakar Malami has said that the federal government can only return Sunday Adeyemo (also known as Igboho) from the Benin Republic after the conclusion of his trial in the foreign land.

Malami who spoke in an interview with Channels TV on Monday, February 7, stated that the issue of a political solution for Igboho is not possible, adding that the same thing applies to Nnamdi Kanu.

The AGF said at the moment, the federal government cannot interfere in the prosecution of the Yoruba secessionist because he is being tried for an alleged breach of law in the nation.

Benin Republic govt takes decision on Sunday Igboho’s incarceration

Meanwhile, the incarceration of Igboho had been extended by the Benin Republic government to six months without hearing.

This was disclosed on Sunday, February 6, by Igboho's counsel, Chief Yomi Alliyu (SAN).

Alliyu said:

“The government of the Republic of Benin has renewed the incarceration of Chief Sunday Adeyemo a.k.a Igboho Oosa for another six months even though there is no criminal charge in their file in Cotonou and without extradition request from Nigeria.”

