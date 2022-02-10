Hajia Aisha Buhari was spotted for the first time traveling by rail

The Nigerian First Lady in the company of her younger brother, Mahmud Ahmad popularly known as Modi

According to an aide of the president's wife, the train ride was want to encourage more Nigerians to use the mode of transportation

Dr Aisha Buhari, wife of the president on Thursday, February 10, travelled by train from Kaduna state to Abuja, the nation's capital.

Premium Times reports that her aide said the move was want to encourage more Nigerians to use that mode of transportation.

Those familiar with her movement said the train left Kaduna at 4 pm and arrived in Abuja at past 6 pm.

The president's wife was in the company of her younger brother, Mahmud Ahmad, also known as Modi, and a few aides.

It was gathered that the first lady travelled from Kaduna state. She flew into the northern state from Kano by air and then decided to travel by train to Abuja.

Hajia Buhari made the disclosure on her official Facebook page with pictures and wrote:

“I was received by the honorable minister of transportation, Rt. Hon. Rotimi Amaechi and his dear wife, Dame Judith when I paid them a congratulatory visit for his coronation as the Dan Amana of Daura by the Daura Emirate council recently.”

