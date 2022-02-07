Musician Femi Kuti has disclosed that he has no reservations about getting cremated when he is no longer of this world

The multiple Grammy-nominated musician made the disclosure at the shrine as he maintained that cremation is more hygienic

Femi’s take on how he wants his body to be handled in the case of death sparked different reactions from Nigerians on social media

Cremation is not a common practice for dead bodies in this part of the world but musician Femi Kuti has said he has no problem with it.

According to reports by Goldmyne TV, the multiple award-winning musician made the disclosure during a performance at the New Afrika Shrine in Lagos.

Femi Kuti says he wants to be cremated when he dies. Photo: @femiakuti

Source: Instagram

Kuti explained that he wants his body to be burned to ashes when he is no longer of this world as it is the most hygienic way.

The 59-year-old singer said that a lot of people continue to bury their loved ones at the popular Ikoyi cemetery. According to him, Lagos has been in existence for about 60 years and people die almost every day.

Femi submitted that the cemetery is not exactly an expansive mass of land that should be able to contain so many bodies.

He was quoted to have said:

"When I die, please cremate me, burn my body. It is the most hygienic way. Have you all thought about Ikoyi cemetery, this Lagos has been in existence for let’s just say 60 years and people die, if they don’t die today, they will die tomorrow and that burial ground has never been full and if you check it, it is not like it’s 1 million acres since I was little when we used to bury people there.”

Reactions

akani_jasper said:

"True and deep."

officialbukolaazeez06 said:

"Hummm... This is really deep... automatically they keep on burying corpse ‍♀️ on corpses."

bimzeeluv said:

"So true corpsè on corpsès."

Source: Legit.ng