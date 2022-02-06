Bauchi state has been thrown into mourning following the death of one of its traditional rulers, Emir of Jama’are Alhaji Ahmad Muhammadu Wabi III

Alhaji Ahmad who spent over 50 years on the throne as the Emir of Jama’are was the longest-serving Emir in the history of Bauchi

Confirming the report, a source in the palace said the monarch died in the early hours of Sunday after a prolonged illness

The Emir of Jama’are Alhaji Ahmad Muhammadu Wabi III has died. He was said to have passed on in the early hours of Sunday, February 6.

The deceased left behind two wives and 35 children, Vanguard reports.

Disclosing the death of the Emir, Gadodamasun Jama’are, Alhaji Salleh Malla said the late ruler will be sorely missed.

The Emir of Jama’are Alhaji Ahmad Muhammadu Wabi III has died Photo credit: @aajamjam

Source: Twitter

A source within the Emir’s palace in Jama’are told Nigerian Tribune that the Emir passed on after a prolonged illness that had kept him away from public view for years.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

According to the source, the late traditional ruler had been sick for a few years now and had sought treatment abroad before it was decided to just allow him to remain at home.

Another source in the palace confirmed the death of the Emir saying:

“It is true that the Emir of Jama’are is no more, he died in the early hours of Sunday. May Allah forgive his sins and grant him Aljanat Firdaus.”

The details of the burial arrangement are yet to be announced.

Condolence messages pour in

An aide to President Muhammadu Buhari, Bashir Ahmad, reacted to the death of the Emir as he prayed for his soul to rest in peace.

Adamu Alhaji Jauro II @DanJauroo consoled the people.

Over 50 years on the throne

The monarch had celebrated his 50 years on the throne in February 2021. He is the longest-serving emir in the Emirate and one of the five Emirs that celebrated a Golden Jubilee under Sokoto dynasty.

He acquired his Islamic education inside the Royal Palace of his father, Alh. Muhammad Wabi ll, who was the 7th Emir of Jama’are.

Ahmad was appointed as the 9th Emir of Jama’are on the 11th May 1971 as a second class emir. He was formally given a staff of office by the then Military Governor of the defunct North-Eastern state, late Brig. Musa Usman.

Oyo mourns death of Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Adetunji

In another report by Legit.ng, Oyo state lost an influential monarch, the Olubadan of Ibadan land, Oba Saliu Adetunji.

The Yoruba king breathed his last in the early hours of Sunday, January 2 at the age of 93.

Oba Adetunji was crowned the 41st Olubadan on March 4, 2017. The successful businessman who was born on August 26, 1928, was the first of 17 children of his parents.

Source: Legit.ng