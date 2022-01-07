Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom has been asked to contest the 2023 presidential elections in order to replicate his industrialization policy at the national level

The demand was made by listeners of the popular Brekete Family Radio Live Talk Show in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja

The demand by the Nigerians was made after Governor Emmanuel spoke on his achievements in the last six years and on the state of the nation

FCT, Abuja - Some Nigerians on Friday, January 7 called on Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom to contest the 2023 presidential elections in order to replicate his industrialization policy and use his creative financial and economic ingenuity to salvage the Nigerian economy.

This was part of reactions that trailed the governor's live interview when he appeared as a guest on Brekete Family Radio Live Talk Show in Abuja.

Governor Udom Emmanuel speaking at the Human Rights FM studio in Abuja. Photo credit: Calabar Blog

Source: Facebook

The show is hosted by the Ordinary President, Ahmed Isah on Brekete Family on Human Rights Radio 101.1 FM, Abuja.

Governor Emmanuel spoke on his achievements in the last six years and on the state of the nation.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Following his numerous achievements in the last six years as governor, Isah and other phone-in callers called on him to get set to contest for the office of president come 2023, promising to mobilize ordinary Nigerians to contribute funds to finance the electioneering cost.

His words:

“Now we are begging you. Soon we'll lead a massive protest if you refuse to heed the plea of Nigerians. The country is bleeding. We need someone like you to use the knowledge of what you have done in Akwa Ibom to salvage the country.”

The governor, however, asked those clamouring for him to run for the presidency to rather pray over their demand to seek God's blessings and direction while he concentrates on completing the mandate Akwa Ibom people gave him through the ballot.

Listing his achievements in office, Governor Emmanuel said the time has come for leaders to think outside the box on how to run the economy, a factor he said inspired him to conceive the idea of developing the three gateway of land, air, and sea in Akwa Ibom.

He explained that apart from linking all the local government areas with access roads including the neighboring states, his administration has expanded on the vision of his predecessors to develop the MRO of the Ibom International Airport to allow for all aircraft within the African continent to be serviced, maintained and overhauled in Akwa Ibom.

According to the governor, his administration is looking beyond oil which explains why he is currently test running the multi-million dollar coconut refinery in the state, adding that five foreign countries are currently in Akwa Ibom to understudy the idea, technology, and expertise in order to replicate same in their home country.

He explained that despite the price of crude oil per barrel at the international energy market, a litre of virgin coconut goes for $6 which means coconut oil is more costly and profitable than crude, this he said was another way his administration is diversifying both the state's economy and it's revenue profile.

He announced that his administration also made available an interest-free loan of N2 billion for market women, announcing his intention to add more funds to it to make it a revolving loan to stimulate the growth of small businesses in the state.

Governor Emmanuel warns against violence ahead of 2023 polls

In a related development, Governor Emmanuel has urged all aspirants seeking elective offices in 2023 in the state to resist the urged of using violence as a political tool to clinching power.

The governor said the electorate in Akwa Ibom having experienced peace in the last six years are poised to reject any candidate who tries to derail the prevailing peace in the state

He cautioned persons aspiring for political office in 2023 not to heat up the polity, but rather go about it peacefully in order not to disrupt the peace and development in the state, adding that God in due time will reveal his successor.

Governor Udom Emmanuel listed as one of the 100 inspiring individuals in Africa

Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has congratulated Governor Emmanuel on his recognition as one of the 100 inspiring individuals in Africa in the 2021 African Regional Awards.

The PDP stated that the recognition by the African Regional Journal is a well-deserved and resounding testament to the governor’s unique leadership proficiencies and laudable achievements in all critical sectors.

The party stated that the governor's achievements are in line with the manifesto of the PDP and the visions of its founding fathers.

Source: Legit.ng