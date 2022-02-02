Ahead of the 2023 general elections, Governor Nyesom Wike has cleared the air regarding zoning by the PDP

The Rivers state governor disclosed that the South is not being given due respect, noting reports and comments on the zoning of the presidential ticket to the south in 2027 should be disregarded

Wike noted further that the South would do the appropriate thing and a statement in this regard would be released soon

Port Harcourt- Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has said that politicians are taking the south for granted on the issue of zoning the presidential ticket to the region.

The Cable reports that he made this disclosure on Monday, January 31, during a meeting of stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Port Harcourt, the Rivers capital.

In a statement issued by his spokesperson, Kelvin Ebiri, Wike said members of the PDP, irrespective of the region they come from, must work together towards achieving positive results in the 2023 elections.

Wike urged PDP governors and members, to work together for the greater good of the party ahead of the forthcoming election. Photo credit: Rivers State Government House

He was quoted as saying:

“Please, discountenance anything you’re seeing and hearing; all those social media posts.

“When we come out, we will choke them. They know it. So, everybody should relax. Let the south do their homework and then, they’ll make a proper statement."

Wike also urged party supporters to disregard the recent comment made by Raymond Dokpesi, former chairman of Daar Communications and a PDP chieftain, on the zoning of the presidential ticket to the south in 2027.

Rivers election

Concerning Rivers’ governorship election, Wike said he would not choose any aspirant as his successor, adding that he hopes the best candidate emerges.

