VP Yemi Osinbajo may have gotten the requires spiritual backing to proceed on his rumoured presidential ambition

Osinbajo is said to have gotten the support of his spiritual father, Pastor Enoch Adeboye of the RCCG

Pastor Adeboye, 79, is one of the most influential religious leaders in the country and beyond with large followership

FCT, Abuja - A report by the Daily Sun newspaper indicates that Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo, SAN has gotten the nod of his spiritual father and General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Enoch Adeboye, to vie for the presidential position in 2023.

The report also stated that the vice president will soon declare his interest to vie for the number one seat in the country.

Pastor Adeboye with President Buhari and VP Osinbajo during one of his visits to the Presidential Villa. Photo credit: Aso Rock Villa

Source: Facebook

The vice president’s quest was contained in an Instagram post by Omolubu2023, a support group for Osinbajo 2023, which declared him the face of hope.

A source quoted in the report said:

“In spite of the ongoing campaigns against his currently rumoured bid for the presidency by some interests in the southwest, where he hails from, Osinbajo had made up his mind to give the presidency a shot.

“Even more instructive was the fact that Osinbajo had received the blessing and the charge to go ahead with his ambition from Pastor Adeboye.

“Take it to the bank, he will run and he is declaring soon after the APC convention. All is set, including premium consultations already done. The coast is clear and the journey is looking good.

“I believe Prof. is also motivated by the increasing level of support from across the country, especially, the youths of this country.

“From the north to the south, tell me where he has visited recently and the charge has not been that he should contest? He has the capacity, competence and knows what the issues are.

“Importantly, he can also sell them – I mean the issues. So, why will he not run? Why should the bitterness and envy of some minions stifle him?”

2023: Governor Akeredolu says any party with northern candidate will lose

Meanwhile, chairman of the Southern Governors’ Forum and Ondo state governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, on Tuesday, February 8 warned that any political party that fields a northern candidate in the 2023 presidential election will lose.

Governor Akeredolu disclosed that governors in the southern part of the country under the auspices of the Southern Governors Forum are determined to ensure that the next president comes from the south.

The governor made the comment when he received members of a group, Power Rotation Movement, led by the chairman, Dr Pogu Bitrus, who also doubles as the chairman, Middle Belt Forum.

PDP warned against fielding northern presidential candidate in 2023

In a related development, the PDP has been warned against fielding a presidential candidate from northern Nigeria in 2023.

A political advocacy group, Reset Nigeria, made the call in a statement issued on Monday, January 14, and sent to Legit.ng.

The group said the PDP risks mass exodus of members and extinction if it fails to field a presidential candidate from southern Nigeria in line with the idea of a rotational presidency between the north and the south.

Source: Legit.ng