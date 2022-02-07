Chief Dele Momodu paid an important visit to his hometown years after to inform the people of his interest to run in 2023

The presidential aspirant disclosed at his fatherland that he remains the most qualified candidate in the country ahead of the forthcoming general elections

Momodu who had announced his visit earlier shared throwback photos of himself and his late dad on his official Facebook page

A presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Dele Momodu on Sunday, February 6, declared his presidential ambition at his Ihevbe hometown in Owan East Local Government Area of Edo state.

The Nations reports that he insisted that he remained the most qualified among those aspiring to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari on May 29, 2023.

Momodu was received by hundreds of Ihevbe people while stating his presidential ambition was derived from the fact that though he had never been an elected official, he had sat on the same table with eminent personalities across the globe.

Ahead of 2023, Dele Momodu visits his hometown 49 years after to declare his intention to run. Photo credit: Dele Momodu

Source: Facebook

He said:

“All I want to be is president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Today is a day to say it finally before my people. Anybody who thinks that he is more qualified than me, should come out and say so.”

Momodu, the publisher of Ovation Magazine, via his official Facebook page noted that the homecoming took place 49 years after he lost his father.

He promised that his coming into politics was mainly to serve the people and change the narrative of the average Nigerian as far as deliverables were concerned.

2023: Photos emerge as Dele Momodu visits Obasanjo in Abeokuta

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that Dele Momodu, a presidential aspirant on the platform of the PDP has paid a visit to former President Olusegun Obasanjo at his residence in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital.

Momodu, a PDP chieftain and frontline lifestyle journalist, made this known in a tweet sighted by Legit.ng on Sunday, January 30.

The tweet reads:

"This morning in Abeokuta, I paid a visit to former President Olusegun Obasanjo at home and accompanied him to his Church where he taught Bible lesson."

2023: I will defeat Atiku, Saraki, others to clinch PDP ticket, Dele Momodu boasts

Earlier, Momodu who is the publisher of Ovation Magazine said he has been preserved by God to become Nigeria’s president.

Momodu made this assertion on Thursday, January 13, during an interview. Asked if he can withstand the influence of Atiku Abubakar and other PDP aspirants, Momodu said he is the biggest brand in Nigeria, adding that no aspirant has friends across party lines like him.

Momodu said:

“I don’t like to sound immodest. There is no brand bigger than — brand Dele Momodu — in Nigeria. I’m not even talking about the party."

