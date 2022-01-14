Publisher of Ovation Magazine, Dele Momodu earlier declared his declared interest to run for the office of the president in the 2023 election

In a recent interview, the renowned journalist disclosed that God is involved in his presidential ambition

Momodu who joined the race under the platform of the main opposition party, the PDP hinted further that he is one of the major brands in Nigeria, adding no one beats him to that

Dele Momodu, journalist and publisher of Ovation Magazine, says he has been preserved by God to become Nigeria’s president.

Momodu made this assertion on Thursday, January 13, during an interview, The Cable reports.

2023: God preserved me to become Nigeria’s president, Dele Momodu boasts. Photo credit: Dele Momodu

Asked if he can withstand the influence of Atiku Abubakar and other PDP aspirants, Momodu said he is the biggest brand in Nigeria, adding that no aspirant has friends across party lines like him.

Momodu said:

“I don’t like to sound immodest. There is no brand bigger than — brand Dele Momodu — in Nigeria. I’m not even talking about the party.

“You must get a candidate who is friends with everybody but very firm who can speak truth to power. I have been speaking truth to power despite the fact that most of these guys are my friends. You hardly find such in any political party. Dele Momodu was preserved by God for that role.”

Source: Legit.ng