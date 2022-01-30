Frontline journalist and politician Dele Momodu has paid a visit to former President Obasanjo in Abeokuta, Ogun state

Abeokuta, Ogun state - Dele Momodu, a presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has paid a visit to former President Olusegun Obasanjo at his residence in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital.

Momodu, a PDP chieftain and frontline lifestyle journalist, made this known in a tweet sighted by Legit.ng on Sunday, January 30.

Dele Momdou, a PDP presidential aspirant visits former President Obasanjo in Abeokuta on Sunday, January 30. Photo credit: @DeleMomodu

The tweet reads:

"This morning in Abeokuta, I paid a visit to former President Olusegun Obasanjo at home and accompanied him to his Church where he taught Bible lessons…"

While Momodu did not share details of the visit, it may not be unconnected tp the PDP chieftain's 2023 presidential ambition.

Legit.ng recalls that on Thursday, January 13, Momodu visited the national secretariat of the PDP to declare his ambition to contest for presidency in 2023.

He met with the national chairman of the PDP, Iyiorchia Ayu, to make his ambition known to the party.

Dressed in an agbada and a cap, Momodu handed over his letter of interest to contest for the presidency to the PDP chairman.

2023: I will defeat Atiku, Saraki, others to clinch PDP ticket, Dele Momodu boasts

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Momodu who is the publisher of Ovation Magazine said he has been preserved by God to become Nigeria’s president.

Momodu made this assertion on Thursday, January 13, during an interview. Asked if he can withstand the influence of Atiku Abubakar and other PDP aspirants, Momodu said he is the biggest brand in Nigeria, adding that no aspirant has friends across party lines like him.

Momodu said:

“I don’t like to sound immodest. There is no brand bigger than — brand Dele Momodu — in Nigeria. I’m not even talking about the party."

