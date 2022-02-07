Governor Ortom has revealed to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar why the residents of Benue state are not happy with him

According to Ortom, Atiku was not available when they needed his assistance at the time they were under attacks by Fulani Herdsmen

The influential PDP chieftain hinted further that his people would extend their full support to a leader that stands behind them in turbulent times

Governor Samuel Ortom on Sunday, February 6, told former Vice President Atiku Abubakar that the Benue people are not happy with him because he abandoned them when they came under the siege of Fulani herdsmen.

The governor said the people of the state had expected the Atiku to stand with the Tiv people who honoured him with the Zege Mule Tiv being one of the highest Chieftaincy titles in Tiv land but when they needed a shelter he was not there for them.

Ortom who spoke when he hosted the ex-VP in Makurdi explained that the Benue grazing law was not targeted at any ethnic group, insisting that the Benue people had no problems with the Fulanis or any other ethnic group in the country, Vanguard reports.

He said:

“We will not forget when you a Fulani man were the Vice President, you gave support to our people and our leaders.

"But when our state came under siege and we did not see you, we were not happy, I must tell you this."

Meanwhile, the former VP shared pictures of his visit to the state via his official Facebook page.

The Atiku Abubakar presidential campaign technical committee headed by Raymond Dokpesi, former chairman of Daar Communications, has been mobilising support for the presidential ambition of the former vice-president.

