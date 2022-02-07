Former Senate President Bukola Saraki has said while zoning is necessary to ensure equity in allocation of political offices, it should not be sacrificed for “character, competence, and quality of leadership”.

Saraki stated this in his presentation on a Twitter Spaces chat hosted by activist Rinu Oduala on Saturday night.

The former Senate President insisted that the country needs modern progressive leaders who understand current issues and can unite the people.

He said: “When we talk about zoning, we need to look at it from a historical perspective. Our party (the Peoples Democratic Party), after 1999, instituted zoning to ensure that there was equity.

“Now, we have seen that zoning is a factor, but it is not the only factor. We must look at the character, competence, and quality of leadership.

“We need a modern progressive leader that understands current issues and can bring people together. The younger generation just wants the government to not be in their way so that they too can define their future.”

Saraki reiterated his position that Nigerian youths want competent leaders, stressing that the PDP instituted zoning to ensure justice and equity in governance among all parts of the country.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

On youth participation in government and politics, the former Kwara State governor said young people could decide the fate of the country, if they vote well in next year’s elections.

Source: Legit.ng