Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari will depart Abuja for Addis Ababa to attend the 35th Ordinary Session of the AU summit

The president will depart to the Ethiopian capital on Thursday, February 3, and is expected back in Nigeria after the summit

News of Buhari's departure was made known via Femi Adesina, the special adviser to the president on media and publicity

Aso-Rock, Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari would depart Abuja on Thursday, February 3, for Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Legit.ng reports that the president would participate in the 35th Ordinary Session of Assembly of the African Union Heads of State and Government.

Femi Adesina, a special adviser to the president on media and publicity, in a press statement on Wednesday, February 2, said the president would

President Buhari will join other African leaders in finding solutions to political, economic and social challenges facing the continent, guided by the theme “Building Resilience in Nutrition and Food Security on the African Continent: Strengthen Agriculture, Accelerate the Human Capital, Social and Economic Development.’’

On the sideline of the AU meetings, Buhari will hold bilateral meetings with some leaders with shared interest in improving trade relations, partnering to tackle security challenges, and maintaining relations with multilateral institutions for sustainable development.

The President will be accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs Geoffrey Onyeama; Minister of Health Dr Osagie Ehanire; Minister of Agriculture Mohammed Abubakar and Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouk.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

The National Security Adviser, Maj. Gen. Babagana Monguno and Director General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Amb. Ahmed Rufai Abubakar will also join the President at the AU meetings.

Source: Legit.ng