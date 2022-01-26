A prophet who recently criticised the APC and Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been invited by the police

The prophet, Adelana Adekunle Solomon, popularly known as Oba Solomon, is known for his controversial social media preachings

A look at his social media posts indicates a deliberate attack on the ruling party and its senior chieftains

Lagos - The Nigeria Police Force has invited a cleric, Prophet Adelana Adekunle Solomon, popularly known as Oba Solomon, for questioning.

Sahara Reporters reports that the police said the cleric was invited over a petition against him.

Tinubu's recent declaration that he will contest the 2023 presidency had sparked reactions across the country. Photo credit: @AsiwajuTinubu

Part of the letter read:

“The office is investigating a matter reported to the Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Zone 2 Police Command, Onikan Lagos.

“In order to facilitate the investigation, you are requested to report to the office in charge of Zonal Complaint Response Unit, CSP Olukode Taofiki with GSM No. 08063250810 on 2nd February 2022 by 1000hrs.”

On Solomon’s Instagram page, several posts critiquing the Nigerian government and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) were posted.

The latest was about him criticising the national leader of the party and frontline presidential aspirant, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

The former Lagos governor had recently declared his intention to run for the country’s president in 2023.

The cleric had said in a video post recently:

“If I am a true Prophet of God, Tinubu will not become the President of Nigeria and he becomes the president, he will not spend 4 years before he will die.”

