There are indications the a former governor of Zamfara state, Abdulaziz Yari may dump the ruling APC any moment soon

The crisis started in the state chapter of the APC when Governor Bello Matawalle defected from PDP to APC

Matawalle's announcement as the leader of the party in the state by Governor Buni-led committee triggered rancour among the stakeholders

FCT, Abuja - A major defection may soon hit the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara if urgent an action is not taken by the leadership of the party.

The Nation reports that a former governor of Zamfara state, Alhaji Abdulaziz Yari, on Thursday, January 27, had a meeting with former vice president Atiku Abubakar and former Senate president, Bukola Saraki.

Former governor Yari and Marafa may soon dump the ruling APC. Credit: Abdul'Aziz Yari.

Legit.ng gathered that Senator Kabiru Marafa who represented Zamfara Central in the eighth Senate was at the meeting.

Yari and Marafa presently lead two different factions in the Zamfara chapter of the APC.

Atiku and Saraki are among the eight contenders for the 2023 presidential ticket of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

According to the report, the details of the meeting, which reportedly took place at Saraki’s Maitama, Abuja, residence were not made public, adding that inside sources said it may not be unconnected with the rumoured defection plan of the two APC chieftains.

Mafara denies meeting with Saraki, Atiku

It was gathered that the two APC chieftains had, a few weeks ago, had a similar meeting with Saraki, which Marafa later said was only a social interaction.

The duo have been having a running battle with the national leadership of the APC in recent times.

The controversy between the duo and the leadership of the APC is believed to have been triggered by the decision of the APC to hand over the party structure in Zamfara to Governor Bello Matawalle.

Governor Matawalle, who got into office on the platform of the PDP, had defected to the APC early 2021.

The Zamfara ex-governor and former senator have rejected Matawalle as leader of the APC in Zamfara.

They had subsequently set up two separate factions of the APC in Zamfara and have been frustrating efforts being made by Governor Matawalle to take control of the leadership of the APC in the state.

Former governor Yari, Marafa speak on dumping APC for PDP amid ruling party's crisis

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that Yari and Marafa denied a social media report that they had dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

It was reported that the report had cited a meeting of the two men with a former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, at a wedding in Kaduna on Friday, November 26.

Also denying the report through a statement, Senator Marafa described it as “the wishful thinking of minions who are intimidated by our continued presence in the APC."

