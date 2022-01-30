Nigerians were taken by surprise after a video of a former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, surfaces online on Sunday, January 30

The former president was captured learning hymns and delivering sermon at the Sunday School Service of the Chapel of Christ the Glorious King Chruch (CCGK) in Abeokuta, Ogun state

Obasanjo admonished the congregation to ensure that they always do that which is right according to the word of God

A former president of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo, does not appear as one who would be retiring from active service of any sort anytime soon.

Since leaving the country's leadership sphere as president of Nigeria, Obasanjo has been seen on several occasions taking up jobs - both formal and informal

These jobs range from holding classes at the National Open University to election monitoring and peacebuilding in different countries and now preaching in the church.

Former President Obasanjo has continued how strong he can be despite his old age Photo: Dele Momodu

Source: Facebook

In a video shared by media mogul and publisher of Ovation Magazine, Dele Momodu, the former president was seen leading the Sunday School Service in a church in Abeokuta Ogun state.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Wearing a white and black Africa print, Obasanjo who was accompanied to the church by Momodu taught bible lessons at the Chapel of Christ the Glorious King Chruch (CCGK).

Speaking in his sermon to the people, Obasanjo encouraged the congregation to live a good life in accordance to the cross and what the bible says.

The former president also led the worshippers in hymns during the Sunday School hour.

How I rehabilitated Obasanjo, former Nigerian president goes down memory lane

A former Nigerian military leader, Abdulsalami Abubakar, has said that he was instrumental to Olusegun Obasanjo's rehabilitation after the later left prison.

Abubakar recalled that Obasanjo's release from prison came about when he took over government in 1998.

The ex-military head of state noted that he pleaded with Obasanjo to drop his planned lawsuit against the government at the time.

Abdulsalami opens up on allegation of imposing Obasanjo on Nigerians as president in 1999

Abdulsalami Abubakar has debunked the claim that former President Olusegun Obasanjo was imposed on Nigerians by his administration.

The ex-military head of state said his administration heeded the demands to hand over power to civilians because of Nigeria's unity.

According to Abdulsalami, he never wanted to be in power for more than six because he believed they could not throw all that sweat expended to keep Nigeria as one during the civil war away.

Source: Legit.ng