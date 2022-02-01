A cleric who prophesied about Tinubu's ambition in the 2023 race has been called upon by the police for questioning

Adelana Solomon, the Instagram cleric disclosed that he is not afraid by the recent move of the Force while noting that no harm would befall him

Meanwhile, Solomon had earlier revealed the APC national leader would suffer defeat in the forthcoming general election

An Instagram preacher, Adelana Solomon, better known as Oba Solomon, has reacted to an invitation by the police requesting him to visit the Zone 2 Headquarters at Onikan, Lagos, on Wednesday, February 2.

The Punch reports that in an Instagram Live video on Tuesday, February 1, Solomon, told his fans that he has nothing to be afraid of.

The controversial preacher was invited by the police over a petition against him. Photo credit: Afronaija

He said in Pidgin English that:

“Nothing dey happen, I am fully at home, nothing will happen."

How it started

Solomon, who claimed to be a pastor at the Cherubim and Seraphim Church of Zion, Oke Igbala, in the Lekki area of Lagos state, had, in his Instagram videos, criticised the ruling All Progressives Congress and the regime of President Muhammadu Buhari, over poor governance.

Police reaction

The Nigeria Police Force, it was gathered, subsequently invited the Lekki-based pastor for questioning.

In a now-viral letter dated January 27, 2022, and confirmed to the newspaper by the police, Solomon is expected to be at the Zone 2 Police Command, Onikan Lagos, on Wednesday for interrogation.

Source: Legit.ng