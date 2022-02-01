The year 2023 is around the corner and many politicians have started signifying interest to contest the presidential election. In fact, some have already declared their intention to join the race.

However, many of these aspirants are linked to corruption cases or allegations.

According to ICIR Nigeria these allegations include: asset declaration and money laundering charges that were dismissed in court, allegations of financial misappropriation that are being investigated by relevant agencies, and corruption-related petitions that are yet to be probed.

Here is a list of these individuals and their alleged cases.

1. Pius Anyim

Anyim who declared his interest to contest the presidential election was on October 24, 2021, interrogated by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over a case of alleged corruption and diversion of public funds.

The investigation was linked to the corruption and money laundering case involving a former Aviation Minister Stella Oduah.

2. Bola Tinubu

Tinubu in 2007 was arraigned Tinubu before the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) for allegedly operating foreign accounts illegally while he was governor of Lagos State between 1999 and 2007.

Also, a former Managing Director of Alpha Beta Consulting Dapo Apara had, in 2018, in a petition to the EFCC accused the firm (Alpha Beta) of N100 billion tax fraud. He alleged that Tinubu controls Alpha Beta.

On the of the 2019 presidential election, bullion vans conveying cash were seen driving into Tinubu’s Lagos residence. Civil society organisations (CSOs) petitioned the EFCC to demand an investigation into the source of the money conveyed in the bullion vans.

3. Bukola Saraki

Another aspirant with corruption allegations. Saraki has been linked to several corruption allegations, starting from his time as a director of Société Générale Bank Nigeria (SGBN) Ltd.

The EFCC accused directors of the bank of mismanaging investors’ funds.

In July 2021, the EFCC invited Saraki was invited for questioning over allegations of corruption and money laundering.

In 2015, the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) filed a 13-count charge against Saraki for false declaration of assets while governor of Kwara State in 2003.

The EFCC also filed charges against Saraki before a Lagos Federal High Court. The EFCC alleged that he (Saraki) spent N1.09 billion, allegedly stolen from the coffers of Kwara State, to purchase two houses in Lagos while he was the state governor.

4. Dave Umahi

Another aspirant alleged to have committed corruption acts. n January 2021, some of his former aides, under the aegis of G-64 Former Coordinators’ Forum of Ebonyi State, petitioned the EFCC over alleged misappropriation of statutory allocations totalling over N6.7 billion belonging to local councils by Umahi’s government.

5. Rochas Okorocha

Okorocha was accused by the Imo state government of diverting public funds. He was also accused of awarding 12 contracts worth N20 billion in violation of the Public Procurement Act.

Also a committee set up by the state government reportedly uncovered N112.8 billion ‘dubious debts’ which various banks owed the state during Okorocha’s tenure.

6. Uzor Kalu

On December 5, 2019, Justice Mohammed Idris of a Lagos Federal High Court sentenced Kalu to 12 years imprisonment after convicting him on a 39-count charge filed by the EFCC.

Kalu was already serving his prison sentence when he was released from Kuje Correctional Centre, Abuja, on June 2, 2020, following an order of the Supreme Court.

Although the Supreme Court ordered a retrial of Kalu’s case, in September 2021, an Abuja Federal High Court barred the EFCC from retrying the Senate chief whip.

Source: Legit.ng