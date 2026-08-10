The Australian government runs a free English language programme called AMEP, open to eligible foreigners willing to become citizens

The programme includes free childcare for children under school age, removing a key barrier for parents who want to attend classes

Centrelink recipients can count participation in AMEP towards their mutual obligation requirements, making it useful beyond language learning

The Australian government has published details of a free English language programme available to foreigners and humanitarian entrants, drawing attention from people exploring relocation to the country.

The Adult Migrant English Program (AMEP) is administered by Australia's Department of Home Affairs and provides English tuition at no cost to eligible participants.

Australia shares resources foreigners can use before starting the relocation process. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Who can join the AMEP

The programme is designed to help newcomers settle into Australian life by building the language skills needed for daily living, work, and community participation.

To qualify, applicants must be at least 18 years old and hold either a permanent residency, an eligible temporary visa, or Australian citizenship obtained through a previously eligible visa. Young people aged 15 to 17 may also be considered under certain conditions.

One notable feature of the programme is free childcare, provided during class time for children who are not yet of school age.

This removes a practical barrier that has historically prevented many migrant parents, particularly mothers, from accessing language training or further education.

For those receiving Centrelink payments, participation in AMEP counts towards mutual obligation requirements, meaning students can meet their welfare conditions while developing English proficiency at the same time.

The programme has drawn renewed interest as a practical resource people can research before beginning the relocation process to Australia. Knowing that language support is available upon arrival can make the prospect of moving to an English-speaking country significantly less daunting, particularly for migrants coming from non-English-speaking backgrounds.

Australia announces age bracket for citizenship test

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the age bracket that determines who must sit the citizenship test when applying.

Applicants who fall within the specified age range are automatically required to complete the test before their citizenship is processed.

Source: Legit.ng