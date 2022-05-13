The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Thursday, May 12, arraigned an alleged fraudster, Titus Joshua, before a Federal High Court sitting in Benin.

A statement by the commission's spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, said that Joshua who claimed to be the chief security officer to President Muhammadu Buhari Buhari was slammed with a five-count criminal charge for defrauding his victims.

Titus Joshua has been arraigned for impersonating President Buhari's CSO. Photo: EFCC

Uwujaren said that Joshua was arraigned before Justice S.M Shuaibu of the Benin Zonal Command of the EFCC.

The statement said that the suspect was arraigned on a five-count charge bordering on conspiracy and obtaining by false pretence.

Joshua is alleged to have defrauded his victims of over N200 million under the pretence of helping them secure top management positions at the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC.

One of the counts read:

"That you, Titus Joshua sometime between 10th August, 2018 and 30th September, 2021 at Orhionmwon Local Government, Benin City within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did fraudulently obtain the total sum of(N12,216,000) Twelve Million Two Hundred and Sixteen Thousand Naira only from one Engineer James Igbinosun which you claimed was money to facilitate the application of the said Engineer James Igbinosun into the position of Managing Director of Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC which you instructed the said Engineer James Igbinosun to pay into various accounts, the pretence you knew is false and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 1(1)(b) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act 2006 and punishable under Section 1(3) of the same Act”.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge when it was read to him.

In view of his plea, the prosecution counsel, Ibrahim Mohammed, prayed the court to fix a date for trial and remand the defendant.

Justice Shuauibu adjourned the matter till May 30, for a hearing on the bail application and ordered the defendant remanded at the National Correctional Service.

Ekuma-Ezeogo Fabian Tochukwu, a law graduate, had been sentenced to 10 years in prison for defrauding innocent victims.

Tochukwu was said to have created a fake Facebook account where he lured some people into N170, 000.00 in an online Ponzi investment scheme after which he blocked them.

The law graduate pleaded guilty upon arraignment by the EFCC and was subsequently handed a 10-year jail term with an option of a fine.

N41.6 billion fraud: EFCC arrests Nigerian on FBI Wanted List

Meanwhile, the EFCC has also arrested Osondu Victor Igwilo, a suspect wanted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in the US since 2018.

This was disclosed in a statement released by the anti-graft agency's spokesperson, Uwujaren, on Monday, March 14. Uwajaren said Igwilo, aged 52, is the alleged leader of a criminal network of “catchers”.

He was arrested alongside Okafor Nnamdi Chris, Nwodu Uchenna Emmanuel and John Anazo Achukwu at a studio in the Sangotedo area of Lagos.

