Godwin Emefiele, CBN governor, seems hell-bent on remaining as the apex bank chief and contesting for president

The economist-turned politician has reportedly obtained a court order to keep him in power even as he enters the fray of partisan politics

Delta-born Emefiele had earlier argued in another court that he is a public servant and not a government appointee

Kwale - Justice DC Maidoh of a Delta state high court, Kwale Division has reportedly granted an order restraining the board of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from stopping Godwin Emiefele from seeking an elective post.

According to Sahara Reporters, the application was filed on May 5, 2022, and the judgement was granted on Thursday, May 12.

Emefiele wants to stay put as CBN governor and vie for the presidency in 2023. Photo credit: @cenbank

Source: Twitter

The report revealed that Emiefele had through a proxy, Augustine Eddiego approached the court asking:

“An order restraining the defendants from treating the provision of section 9 of the Central Bank of Nigeria Act 2007 as amended as a bar on the Governor and Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria from seeking political offices pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice herein in this suit which borders on the interpretation and supremacy of the 1999 CFRN.”

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Justice Maidoh in a judgement delivered on Thursday, May 5 granted the order and adjourned the case to Wednesday, May 25.

The judge said:

“In the circumstances, in line with order 39 rule 3 of our rules, this motion is hereby granted. The motion on notice is accordingly adjourned to 25/5/2022 for hearing.

“The applicant is to enter an undertaking if the order sought ought not to have been made.”

2023: NYCN Chides Emefiele Over Purchase of APC Presidential Form

Meanwhile, the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has chided the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, Godwin Emefiele for purchasing the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential form to contest in the 2023 general election.

The NYCN said the action by the apex bank chief is in flagrant disregard to the professional demands of his job and existing laws, especially the CBN ACT, describing the act as an affront to the anti-corruption stance of President Muhammad Buhari.

The NYCN president, Comrade Solomon Adodo stated this on Tuesday, May 10 in Abuja, adding that Emefiele's move is an act of sabotage against the present administration.

2023: NYCN blasts Amaechi for declaring for presidency days after Kaduna train attack

Similarly, the NYCN had earlier condemned the minister for transport, Chibuike Amaechi, for declaring his 2023 presidential ambition days after the Kaduna train attack.

The NYCN stated that at a time the minister was supposed to be in a sober mode of seeking solutions to the pains of the grieving Nigerians and particularly the affected families of the attack, he was participating in a political event.

The youth council made its stance known in a communique released on Monday, April 11 at the end of its emergency National Executive Committee meeting.

Source: Legit.ng