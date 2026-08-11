MRS filling stations backed by Dangote Refinery cut petrol prices in Abuja by N50 per litre

NNPC also reduced its pump prices at retail outlets in Lagos and Abuja, with Lagos seeing the steeper cut of N60 per litre

Several major petroleum depots in Lagos have also slashed their petrol prices following recent reductions by domestic refiners

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Petrol prices have dropped again across several parts of Nigeria as filling stations and petroleum depot operators respond to fresh rate reductions from domestic refiners and suppliers.

MRS filling stations, which source fuel from the Dangote Refinery, cut their pump price in Abuja and surrounding areas from N1,260 to N1,210 per litre, a reduction of N50.

MRS has reduced its petrol price by N50 per litre as competition intensifies Photo: Temiloluwa Johnson

Source: Getty Images

The adjustment is the latest in a run of price cuts across the downstream oil market over recent weeks.

Other outlets in Abuja, including AA Rano, also brought their prices down by about N25 per litre on Monday, August 10, with petrol going for around N1,275 per litre.

NNPC Cuts Prices in Lagos and Abuja

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited has also adjusted prices at its retail outlets as competition among domestic refiners grows.

Checks conducted on Monday, August 10, found NNPC stations in Lagos selling petrol at N1,205 per litre, down from N1,265, a drop of N60.

In Abuja, the price fell by N15, moving from N1,295 to N1,280 per litre.

Petrol prices have dropped again Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Depot Prices Follow the Downward Trend

Data from Petroleumprice.ng showed that major petroleum depots in Lagos have also revised their rates downward. MRS Tincan lowered its depot price from N1,222 to N1,172 per litre.

Pinnacle cut its rate from N1,215 to N1,165.70, while Aiteo moved from N1,217 to N1,168 per litre.

NIPCO reduced its price from N1,218 to N1,168, and Integrated brought its rate down from N1,218 to N1,169.

African Terminal also dropped from N1,218 to N1,169 per litre.

The sustained decline in depot prices could push more filling stations to lower their pump rates as cheaper supplies become accessible to retailers.

However, the extent of further price cuts may vary among retailers.

Diesel price rises by 86.40%

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) recorded a sharp increase in the average retail price of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), popularly known as diesel, in May 2026.

The NBS Diesel Price Watch Report showed that the average price climbed to N3,277.47 per litre during the month, representing an 86.40% increase compared with the N1,758.26 per litre recorded in May 2025.

The latest figure also reflected a significant month-on-month rise, with diesel prices increasing by 32.44% from N2,474.69 per litre in April 2026 to N3,277.47 per litre in May 2026.

Source: Legit.ng