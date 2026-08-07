Accord Party's National Chairman addressed a world press conference in Abuja on Friday, calling out the EFCC over the freezing of the Osun State Government's account

The party alleged that the anti-graft agency acted outside its constitutional powers just days before the August 15 Osun governorship election

Accord Party also raised alarm over the alleged arrest of about 60 of its supporters across Abuja, Osun and Nasarawa states

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The Accord Party has called on the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Olanipekun Olukayode, to resign immediately over the freezing of the Osun State Government's bank account.

The party's National Chairman, Chief Maxwell Mgbudem, warned that President Bola Tinubu should remove Olukayode from office if he refuses.

Accord Party calls for EFCC chair to step down. Photo credit: Ademola Adeleke/EFCC/@OfficialABAT

Source: Twitter

Mgbudem described the account freeze as an action that undermined democracy and damaged the credibility of the anti-graft agency.

As reported by Daily Trust, Mgbudem made the demand at a world press conference in Abuja on Friday, August 7, 2026.

"The EFCC chairman should toe the path of honour and tender his resignation. If he fails to resign, President Tinubu should sack him immediately to restore the integrity of the anti-graft agency."

EFCC freeze draws wide condemnation

The controversy began on Wednesday when the EFCC directed banks to freeze accounts belonging to the Osun State Government as part of an ongoing investigation.

The move drew sharp criticism from the state government and opposition parties, who said it was politically motivated and could paralyse governance just days before the August 15 governorship election.

The Osun State Government declared the directive unlawful and said it was designed to destabilise Governor Ademola Adeleke's administration. The state subsequently appealed to President Tinubu to step in.

The Presidency responded by ordering the immediate reversal of the freeze, describing the situation as embarrassing and noting that the accounts must remain accessible for governance to continue without disruption.

Osun guber poll: Accord raises security concerns

While commending Tinubu's intervention for helping avert what it described as a potential constitutional crisis, the Accord Party said more needed to be done to protect the integrity of the electoral process.

According to The Punch, Mgbudem alleged that the EFCC had acted beyond its constitutional powers by targeting a state government account in the lead-up to an election, and urged all security agencies and democratic institutions to remain neutral throughout the exercise.

The party also raised concerns about the safety of its members in the state, alleging that about 60 of its supporters had been arrested and were being held in Abuja, Osun and Nasarawa states.

Mgbudem appealed directly to the President and the Inspector-General of Police to secure their release.

Accord urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies to guarantee a free, fair and peaceful governorship election on August 15.

Accord Party demands EFCC chairman's resignation over Osun account freeze. Photo credit: EFCC/Ademola Adeleke

Source: Twitter

Tinubu gives EFCC order over Osun account freezing

Recall that Tinubu said he was "deeply embarrassed" after the EFCC froze Osun state government's bank accounts days before the governorship election.

The EFCC obtained the court order on August 5, 2026, a move President Tinubu said risked creating the impression of federal interference in the electoral process.

Tinubu directed the EFCC to return to court and seek the discharge of the order, citing overriding public interest.

EFCC: Tinubu Calls Adeleke Amid Backlash

Earlier, Legit.ng also reported that Tinubu personally called Osun state Governor Ademola Adeleke on Thursday, August 6, over the frozen state government account.

Tinubu told Adeleke he had directed the EFCC to take action on the court order placed on the Osun state government account.

The development marks a direct presidential intervention in the ongoing dispute between the EFCC and the Osun state government.

Source: Legit.ng