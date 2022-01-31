Presidential hopeful and APC chieftain, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, says he is richer than his home state of Imo

Okorocha made the comment while being interviewed by broadcaster, Seun Okinbaloye on Channels Television

The former governor of Imo went on to say his state is currently owing him a whopping N8billion for security votes he refused to spend

FCT, Abuja - A former governor of Imo, Owelle Rochas Anayo Okorocha has declared that being a governor of the southeast state made him poorer.

Okorocha, now the senator representing Imo West Senatorial District, made the comment while speaking to Channels Television on Monday night, January 31.

Senator Okorocha has said being a governor made him poorer. Photo credit: Our Nigeria New Awards

Source: Facebook

The former governor who declared his interest in the 2023 presidential election earlier in the day, was a well-known billionaire before he ventured into politics.

Okorocha, a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), also said the Imo state government currently owes him N8billion security votes.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

His words:

“Those who say I am broke are liars, that is fabricated fallacy. If you talk about Nigerians blessed by God, I’ll raise my hand.

“I was richer before I became governor; in fact, (being a) governor made me poorer. If you go to (the Code of) Conduct Bureau before I became governor, my real estate alone in Abuja, I’m sure you can count one, two people who can count on it.

“How much is Imo state government money? Imo state is even owing me because I never collected my security votes, I’m supposed to collect from Imo state now N8billion if I have to make claims for security votes that I did not collect.”

Okorocha declares presidential ambition, joins 2023 race

Earlier, Senator Okorocha had declared to run for the presidency in 2023 on the platform of the APC.

On Wednesday, January 26, Okorocha made this known in a letter addressed to the Senate President which was read by Ahmad Lawan at plenary.

The former governor of Imo state said he is the best person to take Nigeria to the next level.

EFCC charges Okorocha N2.9billion fraud hours after presidential declaration

Meanwhile, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has charged Senator Okorocha for alleged fraud.

Okorocha was accused of conspiring with others, including an APC politician and five companies, to steal N2.9 billion public coffers.

EFCC filed the charges, totalling 17, on Monday, January 31, at the Federal High Court, Abuja, court documents exclusively show.

Source: Legit.ng