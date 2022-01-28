The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has again reiterated that Igbos are ready and better prepared for the presidency in 2023

The pan-Igbo socio-cultural group has appealed to Nigerians to support the region to have its turn in the next election

The group stated that denying an Igbo man the presidency in 2023 might lead to political crisis in the country

Enugu - The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, has again, insisted that power must shift to the southeast in the 2023 presidential election.

The president-general of the group, Prof. George Obiozor, on Thursday, January 27 warned that any attempt to jettison the north/south political rotational arrangement would throw Nigeria into a political crisis.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide says it is only fair an Igbo man succeeds President Buhari in 2023. Photo credit: Aso Rock Villa

He urged the All Progressive Congress (APC), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and other political parties to respect the political rotation.

He told The Nation newspaper:

“It was instituted and reinforced by further instruments even in the 1999 constitution such as the federal character and other Acts of legislation in Nigeria political history. All these were meant to ensure peace, equity, and fairness across the country.

“I call on the present generation of political leaders of Nigeria to avoid the present trend or temptation of throwing away institutions and political conventions and customs that is holding the country together.

“All patriotic Nigerians or those who wish Nigeria well must join hands in preserving Nigeria unity by taking reasonable and desirable actions to preserve Nigeria unity.

“It is important to state categorically that attempt to do away with north-south rotation is an attempt to throw Nigeria into a political crisis and clearly a denial of Nigeria's history.”

Igbos on Twitter weigh in on southeast 2023 presidency

Meanwhile, some Igbos on Twitter have been commenting on the possibility of a southeast 2023 presidency.

Sebastian Ofumbia Uremadu tweeted:

“We are indeed on our knees begging Ahmed Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar, Bala Mohammed, Dr. Kwankwaso, Tambuwal, Goodluck Jonathan, Chibuike Amaechi, Governor Wike, and others to allow southeast Igbos of Nigeria to enjoy their slot in the rotational president of Nigeria in 2023.”

Onuna Ekwuruigbo wrote:

“What Ndigbo are asking for is equity, justice, and fairness, it has nothing to do with tribalism. After the war, it is time to fully integrate Ndigbo fully into the affairs of Nigeria. 2023 is time to allow for Igbo presidency.”

Engr ICO Ibeh wrote:

“Every soul in Nigeria that is capable of reasoning has seen and understand the injustice meted on Igbos. It is no longer hidden. The 2023 election will be the peak of it all.”

2023: Northeast group canvasses support for Orji Uzor Kalu

In a related development, a group from the northeast region - Uzor Kalu Support Group (UKSUG) has urged the Chief Whip of the Senate and former governor of Abia state, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu to run for the 2023 presidential election.

The group said Senator Kalu has wide contacts and acceptance across the country to run for the 2023 presidency.

The coordinator of UKSUG in the northeast, Mohammed Ajiji who said this in a statement seen by Legit.ng, added that the group believes that Senator Kalu has the professional and business acumen required to consolidate on the gains so far recorded by the Buhari administration.

PDP warned against fielding northern presidential candidate in 2023

Meanwhile, the PDP has been warned against fielding a presidential candidate from northern Nigeria in 2023.

A political advocacy group, Reset Nigeria, made the call in a statement issued on Monday, January 14, and sent to Legit.ng.

The group said the PDP risks mass exodus of members and extinction if it fails to field a presidential candidate from southern Nigeria in line with the idea of a rotational presidency between the north and the south.

