Vice President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo's rumoured presidential ambition has gotten a major boost from the south-south

Elders and professionals in Edo state have declared their support for the vice president ahead of the 2023 polls

In the last few weeks, many prominent Nigerians have been calling on the vice president to join the 2023 presidential race

Auchi - Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo, SAN has received goodwill and assurances of support from influential elders and professionals of Edo North Senatorial District in Edo state.

The vice president was specifically commended by the mother of former Edo state governor Adams Oshiomhole, Hajia Aishietu, for his dutiful service to the country, loyalty to President Muhammadu Buhari, and for honoring the people of Edo North.

VP Osinbajo continues to get major endorsements ahead of the 2023 polls. Photo credit: Sodiq Adelakun/AFP

Source: Getty Images

She offered the prayers and goodwill in Edo North where the minister of state for budget and national planning, Prince Clem Agba was honored with a title as the “Lion of Auchi Kingdom” by the Otaru of Auchi, Alhaji Aliru Momoh.

VP Osinbajo was at the event as the special guest of honour and he spoke glowingly of the contributions of Prince Agba to the Buhari administration, as well as the beautiful cultural heritage of the Auchi people which was on display.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Elders and professionals of Edo North regarded the vice president’s presence in their domain as a further demonstration of his love for the people of the senatorial district and display of his progressive politics focused on harnessing the collective strength of the Nigerian people.

They assured him of their support as he continues to work for the betterment of Nigeria and its people.

Other senior members of the Buhari administration present at the event include the finance minister Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, transport minister Rotimi Ameachi, and others.

Deputy governor of Edo state, Comrade Philip Shaibu was also there to witness the title conferment ceremony, alongside other present and past serving senators.

Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, the former governor under whose administration Prince Clem Agba embarked on an urban renewal project that transformed Edo state, was also at the event as a special guest.

2023: Anything you want to do, you have us, Edo deputy governor tells Osinbajo

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Comrade Shuaibu described Osinbajo as the best candidate for the 2023 presidency.

Regardless of his political affiliation, the Edo deputy governor said the entire state, governed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will support Osinbajo if he declares his intention to be president in 2023, saying:

“Your Excellency, just know that you have Edo, you have us, anything that you want to do, you have us and you have God. And by the Grace of God, we will have our own as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria come 2023.”

2023: Group gives Osinbajo 30 days ultimatum to declare for presidency

Meanwhile, the National Coalition Group has given Osinbajo 30 days ultimatum to declare interest to run for the office of the president ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The group in a letter addressed to the vice president on Thursday, January 27 and seen by Legit.ng, said Osinbajo has the right of first refusal in the quest by the All Progressives Congress to remain in office beyond 2023.

Signed by the duo of Fagbemi Opeyemi and Eli Eberechukwu Dibla, national chairman and national secretary respectively of NCG, the group warned against the danger of heading to the presidential election with an experimental candidate in the next general election.

Source: Legit.ng