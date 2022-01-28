Former Lagos state governor Bola Ahmed Tinubu is said to be in good health following his trip abroad

According to an aide to the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Tinubu traveled abroad for consultation

The aide was reported to have declared that the presidential aspirant would return back to the country next week

The report that the national leader of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu because of health reasons has been rejected.

According to an aide to the former governor of Lagos state, Tunde Rahman, Tinubu is in fine health and excellent spirits.

He insisted that Tinubu travelled overseas to hold some meetings and further consultations in line with his 2023 presidential ambition, Punch Newspaper reports.

Bola Tinubu, is in fine health and excellent spirits, his spokesman, Tunde Rahman, says.

He said:

“Asiwaju’s trip to the UK (United Kingdom) is not to rest or because of any illness.

“While abroad, Asiwaju is maintaining a vigorous schedule of meetings and consultations on a range of important matters.

“Whether at home or abroad, the daily schedule of Asiwaju is vibrant and full. Most people couldn’t sustain his high level of activity. This speaks to his exceptional intellectual energy and his commitment to achievement.”

“Asiwaju will return to Nigeria next week once this set of meetings and talks abroad is completed."

