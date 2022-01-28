Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has gotten the support of some prominent Nigerians ahead of the 2023 general elections

Tinubu, 69, recently made it known that he will contest for the forthcoming 2023 presidential election

Among those who have endorsed hiis aspiration includes a prominent monarch in the southwest region of Nigeria

Lagos - The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III has endorsed the presidential aspiration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The monarch made his stance known in a video shared on Twitter by a one of the support groups of the former Lagos state governor, Progressives For BAT.

Tinubu's presidential ambition has received a boost with the endorsement of prominent politicians. Photo credit: @AsiwajuTinubu

Source: Twitter

In the video, the monarch said:

“When people believe it could not be done, he did it. Look at Lagos, the programmes he formulated, followed by successive governments, Lagos today is one of the best city in Africa, if not in the world. This is coming from a brain of a single person.”

Also in the video, popular industrialist, Alhaji Razak Akanni Okoya said:

“Tinubu is the best governor Lagos has ever produced and consequent governors have followed his footsteps. He has also imporoved on the lives of our youths.”

On his part, the chairman of the Police Service Commission, Alhaji Musiliu Smith said:

“If you sincerely assess him, I think during his tenure in Lagos state, he did his best.”

Also speaking, elder statesman and Afenifere chieftain, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, said:

“He has been very consistent. His governance of Lagos was very forthright and spectacular.”

2023: Lagos APC reiterates support for Tinubu's presidential ambition

Meanwhile, All Progressives Congress, APC, publicity secretary in Lagos, Seye Oladejo, has dismissed concerns over Tinubu's age, educational qualification, and source of wealth.

There have been a series of allegations against the former Lagos state governor in the public space after the declaration of his ambition to contest in the 2023 presidential poll.

Oladejo, on Tuesday, January 25, during a media parley on a wide range of issues, charged those kicking against Tinubu's presidential ambition to be democratic and provide facts rather than resorting to cheap blackmail

2023: MURIC berates Afenifere for not supporting Tinubu

On its part, an Islamic human rights organisation, the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), has tackled the Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, over the latter’s refusal to support Tinubu's presidential ambition.

MURIC argued that Tinubu deserves Afenifere’s support in view of his active role in the struggle for the restoration of democracy in Nigeria.

The group made its stance known in a statement issued by its director, Professor Ishaq Akintola, on Tuesday, January 25, and seen by Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng