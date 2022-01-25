Comments surrounding the age, wealth, and education qualifications of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has dominated the Nigerian media in the last few days

The comments were triggered by the former Lagos state governor's declaration that he will contest the 2023 presidential poll

A prominent APC chieftain in Lagos, says the comments about Tinubu's age, wealth, and education qualifications are unjustifiable

Lagos - All Progressives Congress, APC, publicity secretary in Lagos, Seye Oladejo, has dismissed concerns over Asiwaju Bola Tinubu's age, educational qualification, and source of wealth.

There have been a series of allegations against the former Lagos state governor in the public space after the declaration of his ambition to contest in the 2023 presidential poll.

Oladejo said comments about Tinubu's age, source of wealth and educational qualification are distractions. Photo credit: Lagos APC

Oladejo, on Tuesday, January 25, during a media parley on a wide range of issues, charged those kicking against Tinubu's presidential ambition to be democratic and provide facts rather than resorting to cheap blackmail.

Vanguard newspaper quoted him as saying:

“Allegations and blackmail over Asiwaju Tinubu’s source of wealth, education qualification and age, are unjustifiable because they are accusations without substantive facts.

“it is very interesting that those in opposition suddenly have access to Asiwaju’s medical record and they have become the authority on his state of health.

“Tinubu’s movement to different parts of the country in the last few months showed that he is medically fit going by World Health Organisation WHO, which defines good health as a complete state of physical, psychology and social wellbeing.”

Oladejo stressed that Tinubu should be commended for making his recent knee surgery public despite being a private citizen.

Speaking about the controversy trailing Tinubu’s age from some quarters, Oladejo said nothing has been hidden about the former Lagos state governor’s age.

He said:

“For over one and half decades, Aswaju has always celebrated his birthday. Come March 29, Asiwaju will be 70 years old. It is as clear as that.”

On Tinubu’s source of wealth, Oladejo said:

“Asiwaju’s wealth cannot be measured in monetary value and in terms of naira and kobo. His wealth should be measured by the goodwill and image he has built through the development of men who are willing to play their parts at a time like this. These men are spread all over Nigeria.”

