After weeks of consultation over his 2023 presidential ambition, Bola Tinubu, the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has travelled out of the country.

The Cable reports that a source in the former governor’s camp confirmed on Friday, January 28, that Tinubu travelled to London, the United Kingdom, to see his family.

Other sources said the APC chieftain travelled out of the country to rest and see his doctors.

Tinubu travels to London to see his family.

This is coming less than four months after Tinubu returned to Nigeria from a three-month medical trip to the UK where he was said to have undergone knee surgery and “rigorous post-surgery physiotherapy".

His visits so far

Tinubu had first met with President Muhammadu Buhari a couple of weeks ago, to intimate him of his intention to give the presidential run a shot in 2023, after which he held a press conference within the Villa precinct to further dwell on his mission, Arise News added.

He also recently met with former Military President and annuller of the June 12, 1993 presidential election, General Ibrahim Babangida, from whom he told the media, he had gone to “seek his blessing” over his presidential ambition.

The APC chieftain who had also visited some northern states, including Niger and Katsina, to commiserate with the governors and the people and as well sell the idea of his presidential bid.

However, believed to have been tired from the trips, Tinubu was said to have seen the need to quickly take a break, rest and also see his doctors outside the country.

Lagos APC chieftain dismisses concerns over Tinubu’s age

Meanwhile, APC publicity secretary in Lagos, Seye Oladejo, has dismissed concerns over Tinubu's age, educational qualification, and source of wealth.

There have been a series of allegations against the former Lagos state governor in the public space after the declaration of his ambition to contest in the 2023 presidential poll.

Oladejo, on Tuesday, January 25, during a media parley on a wide range of issues, charged those kicking against Tinubu's presidential ambition to be democratic and provide facts rather than resorting to cheap blackmail.

APC chieftain Bisi Akande reveals Buhari's failed promise to Tinubu in 2015

In another report, former interim chairman of the APC, Chief Bisi Akande, on Thursday, December 9, 2021, narrated how President Muhammadu Buhari promised but failed to pick Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as his running mate in the 2015 election.

Akande who is also a former governor of Osun state made the revelation in his autobiography, “My Participations”, which was launched in Lagos on Thursday.

He said Tinubu was instrumental to the emergence of Osinbajo as running mate to Buhari after he was formally dropped and asked to submit three names from the southwest from which Buhari would pick one.

