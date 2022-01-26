Gombe state lawmaker, Hon Simon Karu has taken his position regarding the presidential ticket of the ruling APC

According to Hon Karu, VP Yemi Osinbajo, Babatunde Fashola, and speaker Femi Gbajabiamiala deserved the ticket for the 2023 polls

The House of Reps member hinted further that these three outstanding personalities if given a chance, would perform beyond expectation, during the polls and after

Gombe state- A House of Representatives member for Kaltungo/Shongom constituency in Gombe, Hon Simon Karu, has suggested who should get the All Progressives Congress (APC), the presidential ticket for the 2023 elections.

Karu, revealed that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Minister of Works and Housing, Raji Fashola or Speaker Femi Gbajabiamiala should get the ticket.

The House of Reps member, in an interview, said any of them will move the country forward should power shift to the South, The New Telegraph reports.

Ahead of 2023, Tinubu's name was not included in the lawmaker's list of Buhari's likely successors. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu Support Group Germany. +4915217308758

Source: Depositphotos

Karu said:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“I think there are three outstanding national figures that fit into the race undoubtedly with excellent qualitie. Prof Yemi Osinbajo, Fashola and Speaker Gbajabiamila are good enough.

“These men exude outstanding qualities as national figures with exceptional character for excellence. Their antecedents and current status have remarkable results that distinct them among others in the south.

“I have no doubt that these three personalities have the potential and capacity to win any national election and do exceptionally great.”

His take on Tiunubu's presidential ambition

Karu affirmed thus:

“Well, Tinubu has run his days and to the best of the south he remains undoubtedly a hero, but time and season is important for every hero “zamani goma (10) sarki goma(10)” this simply implies every king with his season. Tinubu is no longer a king and kingmakers have no place as kings.”

How I became Nigeria's vice president, Professor Yemi Osinbajo speaks in video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that amid the speculations of his interest in the presidency in 2023, a video of Professor Yemi Osinbajo speaking on how he emerged Nigeria's vice president in 2015 has surfaced on social media.

Checks by Legit.ng indicate that the vice president spoke on his emergence as the nation's number two citizen when he visited that Reverend Dr. Udochi M Odikanwa at the Annual Convention of The Restoration Life Assembly Int’l in December 2021.

The vice president, a pastor and professor of law, attributed his emergence as the vice presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to God, noting that he was not even politically strong enough to win a local government chairmanship election.

2023 presidency: Abdulsalami addresses zoning controversies, sends a powerful message to Tinubu, others

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that presidential hopefuls have been urged to ensure they serve as binding factors rather than brewers of hate and violence ahead of the election.

The call was made by a former head of state in Nigeria, Abdulsalami Abubakar at a dialogue organised by Daily Trust Media.

According to the former head of state, those declaring for one elective position or the other must watch their deeds.

Source: Legit.ng