Presidential hopefuls have been urged to ensure the serve as binding factors rather than brewers of hate and violence ahead of the election

The call was made by a former head of state in Nigeria, Abdulsalami Abubakar at a dialogue organised by Daily Trust Media

According to the former head of state, those declaring for one elective position or the other must watch their deeds

A former military head of state in Nigeria, Abdulsalami Abubakar, on Thursday, January 20, warned potential 2023 presidential aspirants to desist from making inflammatory statements or engaging actions that could lead to violence in the country.

Abubakar while speaking at the 19th Daily Trust dialogue said the election year calls for statesmanship and partnership that could pull Nigeria out of the woods rather than tear the country down.

The dialogue which was organised by Daily Trust Media and monitored by Legit.ng is themed, '2023: The politics, economy and insecurity'.

Abubakar has cautioned presidential aspirants against hate speeches Photo: Adamu Ali

Source: Facebook

Nigeria's unity must remain paramount for all

The former head of state said that ahead of the 2023 presidential elections, all stakeholders must bear in mind that despite all the challenges and threats faced by the country, Nigeria should remain one indivisible nation.

Abubakar said:

“As they justle for power in the coming elections, all politicians must watch their words and deeds carefully and avoid saying or doing things that will further heat up the polity."

Abubakar also said that Nigeria's unity and its large human resource capital is an asset and strength that should be utilised.

He said:

"Insecurity remains the most difficult challenge in our country today. Note that for the first time, southern governors are taking on their northern counterparts, each demanding the presidency to their regions."

"Our political class must realise that the fate of Nigeria lies in its hands and choose to do good in this moment of history."

Abubakar also said that it should be in the minds of all that no one can rule over a nation in ruins and that leadership is a collective responsibility.

