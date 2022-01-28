Babatunde Raji Fashola has shared his opinion regarding the Muhammadu Buhari-led government

According to the minister of works and housing, Buhari has performed well in the area of infrastructural development

Fashola noted that the APC government should be commended rather than criticised as what it has achieved so far, the US government is still struggling to attain such a feat

Kano state- The minister of works and housing, Babatunde Fashola, has said that the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led administration has more achievements than the United states government, in terms of infrastructure.

Leadership reports that Fashola made this disclosure in Kano state on Thursday, January 27, during the APC conversation series.

I can assure you that APC has done more than US Govt in infrastructure, Fashola claimed. Photo credit: Olaleye Olawale

Source: Facebook

The minister said:

"I can assure you that the present APC administration of President Buhari has achieved what even the US government is trying to do in terms of infrastructure.

“As at December 2021, we had completed 941 kilometers of roads across all states and geopolitical zones."

The series is the ruling party’s initiative of creating awareness on its achievements in the last seven years, Daily Trust added.

Speaking further, he added that presently, there are 850 ongoing projects under his ministry, including roads and bridges construction as well as houses in 34 states of the country.

Source: Legit.ng