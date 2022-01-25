National leader of APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been backed by a Fulani Political Forum for 2023 presidency

A group, Fulani Political Forum, has joined the clamour for the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, to run for the presidency in 2023.

The leader of the group, Alhaji Ya’u Haruna, declared their support for Tinubu at a national meeting attended by the NPF chairmen from across the country in Abuja.

Fulani group endorses Tinubu for presidency. Photo: Tinubu Support group.

Source: Twitter

Alhaji Ya’u, a former Deputy National Chairman of Miyetti Allah Kautal-Hor (North West), explained that the group endorsed Tinubu for his concerns on the plights of the Fulani, citing how he waded into the farmers/herders crisis in Benue.

“By that, Tinubu has demonstrated to be a true Nigerian and a reasonable leader that will end the crisis and hardship that Fulani are currently facing,” he said.

He noted that though the membership of the forum had people across Fulani socio-cultural groups, which were apolitical, they came together as one entity to select and elect candidates that would deliver the interest of the Fulani.

