One of the leaders of the Lagos4Lagos political movement Princess Adenrele Adeniran-Ogunsanya has passed away

The politician was said to have died at the age of 74, on Tuesday, January 25, following an undisclosed illness

Princess Adeniran-Ogunsanya's death was confirmed by a Lagos PDP governorship aspirant Abdul Azeez Adeniran aka Jandor

Princess Adenrele Oyebo Oyetokunbo Adeniran-Ogunsanya, one of the leaders of the Lagos4Lagos Movement is dead.

The former secretary to the Lagos state government passed away on Tuesday, January 25, just a week after she marked her 74th birthday after a protracted illness.

Former secretary to the Lagos State Government, Princess Adenrele Adeniran-Ogunsanya is dead. Photo credit: delemomoduovation

Source: Instagram

Adenrele's unfortunate demise was confirmed by a Lagos Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant Abdul Azeez Adeniran aka Jandor in a post on Facebook.

He wrote:

“You didn’t die a coward…you led our battle from the front, and waited patiently to see us cross over before leaving, even though you have been battling with the pains for months.

“Mum,thank you for seeing us this far…we will surely miss you. Rest well Princess Adenrele Oyebo Oyetokunbo Adeniran-Ogunsanya.”

She was among the leaders of the political movement whose members recently defected from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Adenrele was the first daughter of Prince Adeniran Ogunsanya, a highly respected First Republic politician and a prominent leader of the then NCNC.

Before her death, the 74-year-old was a grassroots politician. She served as secretary to state government during the the first term tenure of former Governor Babatunde Raji Fashola between 2007 and 2011.

Source: Legit.ng