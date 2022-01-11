A frontline politician and former chairman of the PDP in Oyo state, Hafeez Tijani Adiaro, has been reported dead

A source whose name was not revealed said that the influential PDP chieftain died on Monday evening, January 10

The deceased reportedly gained political influence during the administration of Rasheed Ladoja, a former governor of Oyo state

Kishi, Oyo state - A former chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo state, Hafeez Tijani Adiaro, is dead.

According to Sahara Reporters, the PDP chieftain was said to have died on Monday evening, January 10.

Hafeez Tijani Adiaro, a former chairman of the PDP in Oyo state, has been reported dead. Photo credit: BBC Hausa

Source: Facebook

The newspaper further stated that cause of Adiaro's death was yet to be ascertained.

The deceased was said to have pulled his weight in politics during the administration of former Oyo governor, Rasheed Ladoja.

Adiaro was also a three-time chairman of Irepo local government area of Oyo state.

His town, Kishi, is the headquarters of Irepo local government area.

Sahara Reporters quoted an anonymous source as confirming the death:

“He passed on yesterday (Monday)."

