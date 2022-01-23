VP Osinbajo on Sunday, January 23 attended the thanksgiving service in honour of the Late Oba Oladunniy Oyewunmi, the Soun of Ogbomoso

Ogbomoso - Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo on Sunday, January 23 attended the thanksgiving service held in honour of the Late Oba Oladunni Oyewunmi, the Soun of Ogbomoso.

Speaking at the service, VP Osinbajo said the Late Soun delivered four decades, eight years of exceptional transformational leadership with indelible marks of peace and prosperity.

His words:

“Today, we celebrate the life and times of a much loved and respected monarch, an astute statesman, and a great leader among Yoruba Obas, Alayeluwa Oba (Dr.) Oladunni Oyewumi, Ajagungbade III, who departed this world on Monday, December 13, 2021, at the ripe old age of 95 years.

“I know that no matter how long our loved ones live, we all still want them around for longer especially when they have been so consequential and have made such a significant impact in our lives!

“But these things are for God to order, with the assurance that God loves him even more, the best we can do now is pray that his transition shall herald a time of more abundant grace and goodness in Ogbomosho, and in Nigeria as a whole.

“On behalf of His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, and the entire government and people of Nigeria, I express my deepest condolences to His Excellency, the governor of Oyo state, Engineer Seyi Makinde, the Gbagun Ruling House of Ogbomoso, the wives and children of Soun Ajagungbade III, the entire Royal Family, as well as all the people of Ogbomoso.”

After the church service, the vice president visited the home of Late Chief Adebayo Alao-Akala, a former governor of Oyo state who died recently.

Photos and videos of the vice president's visit shared on social media showed a huge crowd of residents who trooped out to welcome Osinbajo.

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa mourns Alao-Akala

Meanwhile, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has commiserated with the Alao-Akala family, the people, and government of Oyo on the passing of Alao-Akala who ruled the state from 2007 to 2011.

In a statement by his spokesman, Mr. Olisa Ifeajika, Okowa said the passing of Alao-Akala at this critical time of the country’s political history was painful and regrettable.

He said that the former governor contributed immensely to the development of his state as a former deputy governor to Alhaji Rashidi Ladoja, and later as governor of the state.

Adesiyan describes Alao-Akala's death as a great loss

In a related development, a former minister of police affairs, Oyewale Adesiyan, has described the demise of Alao-Akala, as a great loss to him, his family, and the entire country.

Adesiyan said the former governor lived an exemplary life, adding that he would be remembered for the good roles he played in the lives of many people within and outside Oyo state.

He also described the former Oyo governor as a leader per excellence.

