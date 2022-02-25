Governor Nyesom Wike has been tipped to contest Nigeria's presidential election which would take place in 2023

The Concerned Citizens Support Group for Nigeria (CCSGN) said Governor Wike is the right man for the job

According to the group, Wike ticks all the boxes in terms of leadership acumen needed for one to become a president in Nigeria

A team of Nigerians under the aegis of Concerned Citizens Support Group for Nigeria has said that the governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike thicks all the boxes required to become Nigeria's president in 2023.

Members of the group led by Muhammad Ibrahim said with all that is happening in Nigeria today, they desire a leader that could take the country on a path of economic growth and prosperity.

Speaking at the formal launch unveiling of the CCSGN for Mr Project Nyesom Wike in Abuja on Thursday, February 24, Ibrahim said the socio-political group is open to well-meaning Nigerians across the 36 states of the country and the Federal Capital Territory.

Ibrahim noted that the group seeks to play a leading role in Nigeria’s electoral process said support for the emergence of a competent leader is key to setting Nigeria's economic challenges aright.

He said that Nigeria needs such leadership that will meet the yearnings and aspirations of the people regardless of tribe, religion or political affiliations.

A desire for a new Nigeria

At the event which was attended by Legit.ng, Ibrahim said that as concerned citizens who desire and deserve a better deal in terms of leadership and good governance, the CCSGN is determined to work hard to get it right come 2023.

He also said that the CCSGN has cast a panoramic glance on Nigeria’s political landscape these past years and have come to a conclusion that Governor Wike is the right person to take charge of the number one seat in Nigeria.

Ibrahim admitted:

"Our position stems from the fact that the seat of a president of the giant of Africa should be for persons of impeccable character; persons with vision, courage and empathy for the downtrodden.

"Indeed, the Presidency should be for persons with a track record of delivering the dividends of democracy."

Governor Wike's legacies in Rivers state

According to Ibrahim, Governor Wike has made a tremendous change in infrastructure and direct impact on the socio-economic lives of the people in seven years of leading the people of Rivers state,

His words:

"These achievements have earned him the deserving nickname of “Mr. Projects”.

"Therefore, our thinking is this: If Wike has worked for the people of Rivers state; it is high time it worked for all Nigerians, too."

