Nigerians have been called upon to elect leaders who are committed to serving the people selflessly

The call was made by a former governor of Anambra state, Peter Obi, in Abuja on Wednesday, March 3

Obi said that the failure of leadership in Nigeria is taking a huge toll on citizens who are suffering the brunt of such

A former governor of Anambra state, Peter Obi, has said that the leadership failure experienced in Nigeria is taking a toll on citizens of the country.

Obi said the time has come for Nigerians as a people to ensure that the right leaders are voted into positions of impact in Nigeria.

Peter Obi has said that electing good leaders is important for every nation Photo: Legit.ng

Source: Original

Delivering a speech to participants of course 4 of the strategic management and policy course at the Nigerian Army Resource Centre in Abuja, Obi said Nigeria needs to address the waste in the public sector service.

The cable reports that the 2019 vice-presidential aspirant for the Peoples Democratic Party noted that for Nigeria to experience true development, the people must ensure that those with the right skillsets are voted into power.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Obi said:

“Public wealth enriches everybody, but private wealth impoverishes the people and the nation.

“Whether we agree or not, failure of leadership is taking a huge toll on us as a nation and it could be worse if we do not put the right and committed people in charge of the affairs of critical sectors."

The people must be actively involved in election and governance

On the part of leaders, Obi added that those in positions of authority must make conscious efforts to ensure that they serve the interest of the people who elected them into power.

His words:

“Education, health and provision of basic infrastructure were my main goals and I was able to record success because we planned our programmes using a universally certified development formula.”

Political strength: Senator Uche Ekwunife rejects comparison with Peter Obi

Senator Uche Ekwunife has faulted a comment on social media suggesting she would defeat former Anambra state governor, Peter Obi.

Ekwunife rejected the political comparison after a Twitter user suggested that Obi can’t beat the senator in a free, fair and credible election.

The former governorship aspirant declared that the presidential hopeful is one of Nigeria's most refined politicians.

My 2023 presidential ambition: Peter Obi finally reveals his position

In a previous report by Legit.ng, Obi declared his intention concerning the 2023 presidency.

According to him, he will run for the post of Nigeria’s president in 2023 if his party, the Peoples Democratic Party, zones its ticket to the southern region of the country.

Obi who was the running mate of former VP Atiku Abubakar in the 2019 presidential election, made this known in a tweet on Tuesday, February 1.

He wrote:

“Yes, I will step into the field to contest for the opportunity to serve this great country as President if my party, the @OfficialPDPNig, zones the ticket to the south. But if it is thrown open, Nigerians will also hear from me.”

Source: Legit.ng