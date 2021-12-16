Mallam Saliu Mustapha has promised to adopt new measures in crisis management if he emerges as APC national chairman

Kwara-born Mustapha is one of the front-line aspirants for the position of APC national chairman ahead of the party's convention

Mustapha also stated that the legacies of President Muhammadu Buhari has improved the image of the APC in Nigeria

FCT, Abuja - A frontline national chairmanship aspirant of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Mallam Saliu Mustapha, has promised to adopt preventive diplomacy in crisis management if given the opportunity to emerge in the party's forthcoming national convention.

The Kwara state-born APC chieftain also promised to discourage a fire-brigade approach to party governance, adding that under him:

“All plans and programmes of the party would be well thought out, properly marshaled, strategically planned, and thoroughly debated before they are implemented.”

Mallam Mustapha says he will ensure a new lease of life within the APC. Photo credit: APC press corps

Mustapha made his plans known while speaking on Thursday, December 16 in Abuja at the second annual public lecture summit of the APC Press Corps attended by a Legit.ng reporter.

Mustapha who was represented by Hon. Edwin Osa Ogunbor, said:

“APC will continue its approach to politics and have a defined political culture that will have profound impact on the country's development just like President Muhammadu Buhari is putting in place legacies that will cement the party's name in Nigeria's political history.

“For us, politics of development will be our focus. It is a new brand of political culture and ideology that places emphasis on smart and good politicking as essential tool for rapid national development.

“As APC chairman, we intend to work for and pursue a larger leadership role for the youth, women, and People Living with Disabilities (PLWDs) in the party.

“We will adopt preventive diplomacy in crisis management. We will manage political crisis by preventing them.

“We will prevent crisis by constantly looking out for conventional and non-conventional triggers otherwise known as early warning signals across all strata of the party, and nip them in the bud promptly and firmly before they degenerate.

“But in the event that conflicts still rear their heads in spite of all, we will be prepared with a bottoms-up dispute resolution mechanism that is independent, dependable, fair, and inclusive.”

He also promised to build on the legacy of Governor Mai Mala Buni-led National Caretaker Committee, adding that from his first day in office, he will vigorously create and pursue a positive, consistent, and confident public image for the party and government.

