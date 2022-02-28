Comrade Olusegun Dada has gotten the backing of APC northwest stakeholders as the next national youth leader of the party

The stakeholders stated that the emergence of Dada will promote youth inclusion, unity, and progress of the APC

The young party members also noted that going by Dada’s manifesto, they are confident he would build on what has been achieved so far in the youth wing of the party

FCT, Abuja - Ahead of the national convention of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) slated for Saturday, March 26, the youth stakeholders from the northwest have appealed to party leaders in the southwest to support the aspiration of Olusegun Dada as the next national youth leader.

The youth stakeholders specifically appealed to the former governor of Lagos state and APC national leader Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and all the southwest APC governors to be united behind Dada's aspiration.

Olusegun Dada now has the backing of northwest stakeholders of the APC. Photo credit: @DOlusegun

Source: Facebook

Addressing a press conference on Monday, February 28 attended by a Legit.ng reporter in Abuja, the northwest youth stakeholders said Dada's emergence as APC national youth leader will promote youth inclusion, unity, and progress of the party.

Speaking on behalf of the stakeholders, Rabiu Alhassan ElKanawi said all the young men and women from the zone have resolved to do everything possible to ensure the emergence of Dada as the next APC youth leader in the forthcoming national convention.

His words:

“We call on the leaders of our party in the southwest, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Governor Kayode Fayemi, Governor Babajide Akeredolu, and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to side with the will of the young people of our party and give us Dada Olusegun for national youth leader of the APC.

“We would like to categorically state that we are solidly behind and support the aspiration of Dada Olusegun as the best candidate for the position of the national youth leader of the APC. We believe in his vast experience in youth politics and engagement.

“Not only that he is the top candidate for the position, but his acceptability across the six (6) geo-political zones also becomes endearing as Dada’s leadership capacity is well known and documented across different progressive youth groups.

“We also stand firm in our belief that Dada is well qualified to continue the works of our brother and leader, Barr. Ismaeel Ahmed whom his office has recorded tremendous progress for the youths.”

National convention: Dada assures APC youths of inclusiveness if elected

33-year-old Dada recently assured young people in the party of inclusiveness if given the opportunity to emerge as their leader.

He made this known during his official declaration through an open letter he personally addressed to all the APC youths on Tuesday, February 1.

Comrade Dada said his passion for youth inclusion in politics will form the basis to chart the policy drive and execute a template on inclusiveness for progressive youths on the National Working Committee.

APC groups back Olusegun Dada for national youth leadership position

Recall that some progressive youth groups recently backed Dada to contest for the national youth leader of the APC.

The groups cited the political acumen and widespread influence of Olusegun over the years as a reason for their endorsement.

They said their decision to wholeheartedly support Comrade Dada for the position was based on his wealth of experience in politics, and his acceptability among various APC youth groups.

