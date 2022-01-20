President Muhammadu Buhari has revealed that he was almost killed near the Kawo bridge in Kaduna state

The president disclosed this while commissioning some of the projects executed by the administration of Governor El Rufai

Meanwhile, Buhari commended the foresight and developmental strides of the El-Rufai administration

In what will come as a surprise to many Nigerians, President Muhammadu Buhari has revealed that he almost lost his life some years ago.

The president made this revelation in Kaduna on Thursday, January 20.

According to the president, he narrowly escaped being bombed near the Kawo bridge, while travelling to Katsina State in July 2014.

Buhari who was at the newly constructed Kawo bridge executed by the El-Rufai administration, said:

”There was an attempt to bomb me here…there was a market nearby .”….but his security escort were vigilant."

Buhari has revealed that he was almost killed near the Kawo bridge in Kaduna state.

Source: Facebook

Speaking while commissioning the project, the President commended the foresight and developmental strides of the El-Rufai administration, pointing out that Kaduna would be difficult for a long time visitor to recognise.

