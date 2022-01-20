Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari has showered the governor of Kaduna state, Malam Nasir El-Rufai with praises

Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai has been commended by President Muhammadu Buhari for his development efforts in the state.

The Cable reports that Buhari made the remark while inaugurating some projects in Kaduna state during his two-day working visit.

President Muhammadu Buhari has praised Nasir El-Rufai, governor of Kaduna, for his development efforts. Photo credit: Nasir El-Rufai

Source: Facebook

Buhari on Thursday, January 20, hailed El-Rufai for the infrastructural development in the state, adding that Kaduna has recorded significant development.

He went on to note that El-Rufai who is devoted to transforming Kaduna and has been very successful in his quest, Nigerian Tribune added.

The president said:

“People throughout the country are appreciating it. You are writing your history in letters of gold. I congratulate you for your achievements so far.”

Thousands of Kaduna residents welcome Buhari to northwest state

Earlier in the day, thousands of people welcomed President Buhari to Kafanchan, the southern part of Kaduna state.

The president was on his way to pay homage to Emir of Jema’a when his convoy was besieged by excited residents who waved frantically.

Bashir Ahmad, Buhari's personal assistant on digital/new media shared the video on his verified Twitter page.

Security Operatives Reportedly Clash During President Buhari’s Visit to Kaduna State

In a previous report by Legit.ng, security operatives clashed on Thursday, January 20 during the visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to Kaduna state.

The clash occurred while President Buhari was commissioning the remodeled Kawo bridge. The security operatives reportedly exchanged blows before normalcy returned.

The incident was said to have been triggered by the action of the Department of State Services (DSS) operatives who blocked access to Kawo bridge immediately after the president mounted it.

President Buhari recollects how he was attacked near Kawo bridge

Meanwhile, President Buhari revealed he almost lost his life some years ago while commissioning the bridge.

According to the president, he narrowly escaped being bombed near the Kawo bridge, while travelling to Katsina state in July 2014, saying:

“There was an attempt to bomb me here…there was a market nearby but the security escorts were vigilant.”

Source: Legit.ng